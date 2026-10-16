Chancellor praises thriving Royal British Legion branch

Martin Shipton

A Royal British Legion branch whose growing membership and fundraising achievements have been praised by Chancellor John Healey is planning a special Festival of Remembrance.

After local MP Dame Nia Griffith brought the Llanelli branch’s activities to the attention of Mr Healey, he wrote to branch secretary Catherine Davies, recognising the contribution made by its committee, volunteers and members.

In his letter, the Chancellor praised the branch for increasing its membership from 33 to 91, raising over £21,000 for the Poppy Appeal in 2025 and organising a programme of events culminating in Llanelli’s first Festival of Remembrance in 2025.

He also highlighted the vital role played by volunteers and communities across the UK in supporting serving personnel, veterans and their families.

“The nation owes a profound debt of gratitude to those who have served,” he wrote, recognising the extraordinary service of the men and women of the Armed Forces.

He added that the work of volunteers who recognise and support the Armed Forces community exemplifies the spirit of service that brings communities together.

Catherine Davies said: “The Poppy Appeal is about so much more than wearing a poppy. It is about remembering the courage and sacrifice of all those who have served and continue to serve our country, honouring those who never returned home, and ensuring that veterans, serving personnel and their families receive the support they need today and in the future.

“As Branch Secretary of the Royal British Legion Llanelli Branch, I am incredibly proud of what our members, volunteers and wider community have achieved by coming together in support of such an important cause.

“Every donation, every poppy purchased and every act of kindness makes a difference.”

Ms Davies and her colleagues in the branch are organising a Festival of Remembrance in Llanelli’s Ffwrnes Theatre next month to honour those who have served and sacrificed for their country, while raising funds for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

The event will take place on Saturday, November 14, bringing the community together for an evening of music, song and remembrance in support of the Armed Forces.

Ms Davies said the Festival of Remembrance would provide an opportunity for people from across Llanelli and the surrounding area to come together in a shared act of remembrance.

“It will be a special evening in which we can reflect, remember and honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice, while recognising the courage and commitment of today’s Armed Forces community,” she said.

“I would like to thank all our sponsors for helping make the event possible, and every performer who has generously given their time and talent to create an evening worthy of those we remember. Their generosity, commitment and community spirit mean a great deal to us.

“By coming together, we can honour the past, support those who need us today and help protect the future of the Armed Forces community. We will remember them, and we will continue to support those who serve.”

The festival will feature a line-up of local musical talent, including the Carmarthenshire Symphony Wind Band, Meibion Elli Male Voice Choir, soprano Lauren Elizabeth Williams, LARS soloist Scott Holmes, Bryngwyn School Choir, piper David Blewitt, soloist Rhodri Rutherford and guest accompanist Stewart Roberts.

Tickets are priced at £15, with a half-price concession for Royal British Legion members, and are available from the Ffwrnes Theatre box office.

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