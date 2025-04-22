Change guru tells Cardiff University staff that proposed cuts could ‘break’ it

Martin Shipton

The transformation guru behind Cardiff University’s controversial cuts programme has warned staff that the proposals it unveiled in January could “break” the institution.

Dr David Langley, who describes himself as both a “disruptive innovator” and a “polymath”, has worked closely with Vice Chancellor Wendy Larner in devising changes which have placed more than 1300 academics at risk of redundancy.

In a webinar viewed by staff, Dr Langley has warned that the current transformation programme risks “breaking a lot of things at once”.

He told them that “risk is inherent”, but that they should be excited about the changes underway.

The transformation programme, he said, was “huge” and “exciting”.

‘Discombobulated’

Asked whether “ordinary staff” shared Dr Langley’s sense of “excitement”, Professor Larner admitted that recent changes meant the university was “discombobulated”.

She added: “I absolutely know that it is a hugely challenging time for our university … I really, genuinely do know how challenging this is for everyone, whether you are in scope [for redundancy] or not in scope. You know, the university is discombobulated. I do understand that we can’t stay discombobulated.”

Dr Langley is on a two-year contract which expires in April 2026. He is listed as a consultant by the Higher Education consultancy Invisible Grail which claims on its website to “create experiential and imaginative approaches to professional development in universities: workshops, development programmes and coaching for Higher Education leaders” and that it is “here to support people to lead with courage and humanity. To choose new ways to connect and collaborate. To bring out the best in one another and our institutions, and build a better world.”

‘Disruptive Innovator’

A section about Dr Langley on Invisible Grail’s website is headlined “Disruptive Innovator”. It states: “David considers himself an experienced polymath having worked in leadership roles at globally leading organisations where his focus has been research, innovation and knowledge exchange.

“He was until recently Chief of External Engagement at NMITE, the innovative ‘disruptor’ higher education institute newly created in Hereford.

“My previous roles have achieved transformation and change through ambition to be the best, to improve and grow, and to embrace purpose; strategies and plans evolve from this. It’s essential to co-create solutions with the people tasked in delivering them. This involves a critical role for leaders in developing and articulating the vision and reasons for change, recognising this is as much an art as a science.”

“I’m passionate about the enabling role education and skills play in improving life opportunities and career prospects, and innovating higher education so it remains cutting edge, impactful, and high

Quality.”

NMITE (New Model Institute for Technology and Engineering) in Hereford is not ranked in major UK university league tables like the Complete University Guide or the Times Higher Education Rankings.

This is because the institution either does not meet the inclusion criteria for these rankings or has specifically requested to be excluded. NMITE focusses on offering accelerated, industry-focused engineering degrees, aiming to get students into the workforce sooner with less debt.

‘Imaginative approaches’

An introductory section on Invisible Grail’s website states: “We create experiential and imaginative approaches to professional development in universities: workshops, development programmes and coaching for Higher Education leaders.

“We’re here to support people to lead with courage and humanity. To choose new ways to connect and collaborate. To bring out the best in one another and our institutions, and build a better world.”

The end is approaching of a 90-day consultation on Cardiff University’s proposals, which included 400 job cuts and the closure of five of its Schools, including Nursing and Music.

A member of the Cardiff branch of the University and College Union, who did not want to be named for fear of recrimination, told Nation.Cymru: “It’s all right for Langley and Larner – they’re just visiting. They won’t be in Cardiff when the university has crashed as a result of their ‘experiential and imaginative’ approach.

“Langley is on a two-year contract and no-one expects the Vice Chancellor to stick around for long. Jaws are dropping all over the UK Higher Education system at what Cardiff’s leadership has done.

“Meanwhile most staff think being asked to be excited about the prospect of colleagues losing their jobs is deeply insulting.

“It’s no wonder that the union got such a clear mandate for strikes and a marking and assessment boycott.”

