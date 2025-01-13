Change likely if Wales show no improvement in Six Nations – Warren Gatland

Warren Gatland accepts that change is likely if Wales do not show signs of improvement during this season’s Guinness Six Nations.

The New Zealander is under huge pressure following a record 12-successive Test defeats and a post-Autumn Nations Series review that was completed by the Welsh Rugby Union just before Christmas.

WRU chief executive Abi Tierney said Wales head coach Gatland’s position “was on the line” as that review commenced.

Against that back-drop, Wales face a ferociously-tough opening Six Nations appointment with France in Paris on January 31, followed by an away clash against Italy eight days later.

Challenge

Wales have not won a Test since beating Georgia during the 2023 World Cup, and Gatland said: “I am conscious and well aware that if things don’t improve, then there is likely to be a change from the Union.

“I have been pretty straight up about it, but for me it is about rising to the challenge of making sure we go out there and perform well.

“Obviously, this tournament is about winning. We can’t hide away from that fact that we’ve got to go out there and play well and give a real performance. That is what we need to do as a group and as a coaching team as well.

“It (review) was pretty encompassing, not just looking at the team, but looking at the whole of Welsh rugby. It looked at things to be put in place for the future.

“There was some criticism of things, which you expect in any review. There were things for us to look at in terms of some changes they felt we could make going forward.

“You do question yourself and think about the things you could implement to improve things and make a difference. It is also about trying to strike a balance between not making radical changes and finding some some tweaks to improve things.”

‘Honest conversations’

Speaking after the review findings were announced, Tierney said she had had “a number of very honest conversations” with Gatland.

Tierney added: “Like any head coach in any sport, he knows the security of his position is directly related to the performances of the team and that this is a situation that will continue to intensify.

“There is a tough challenge ahead, but Warren is more than up for that challenge. We also believe he is equal to it.”

As part of the wide-ranging review, players were canvassed for anonymous feedback on the autumn campaign that saw Wales beaten by Fiji, Australia and South Africa.

Gatland added: “I think for us, it gave us an insight into some of the things that they found challenging and things that they wanted more of, so we have taken that on board.

“But you have also got to realise that they are still young players as well and that’s a small moment of their thoughts.

“The questions that I ask sometimes – of the players that have given feedback and stuff – is, what has their experience been in a professional winning environment? None of them have really had that experience, so for them, how do they know what that looks like?

“Even the people doing the reviews or being part of the review process, those are the questions that I asked myself in terms of ‘what is their experience or involvement in high-level professional sport winning environments’?

“I would like to think that we’ve got people who have been involved with that environment and are lucky enough and able to draw on those past experiences and know what it feels and smells like to be part of it.”

