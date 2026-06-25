Change on the cards for town centre bus station

Anthony Lewis Local Democracy Reporter

A town centre bus station could be set for an overhaul under proposals now open to public consultation.

Rhondda Cynon Taf Council is seeking views on plans to upgrade Pontypridd’s main bus station.

Welsh Government has awarded funding from its regional transport grant to carry out investigation and design work towards the future scheme.

To help inform the scheme’s design the council is carrying out this consultation which includes a survey for bus station users to complete.

The survey is available online and staff members will be at the station in the weeks ahead to help bus users to complete the survey in person.

Paper copies will be available at local venues including Pontypridd Library at Llys Cadwyn.

The consultation will also be advertised on posters at the bus station with a QR code taking people to the survey.

The consultation is running from Tuesday, June 23, and will remain open until Monday, July 20.

The survey asks people how often they use the bus station and whether their main purpose for using it is for work, leisure, education, shopping or for another reason.

It also asks people if they have an alternative means of transport and how welcoming the bus station feels when they arrive there.

The survey asks if the bus station gives a positive first impression of Pontypridd town centre for visitors.

It asks people to rate toilets, seating, signs, and lighting and what additional facilities people would like to see in the bus station.

It asks people if they usually access the bus station by walking, cycling, by bus, by car, or by taxi, if walking routes are safe and accessible, and if cycling facilities are adequate.

It asks people how satisfied they are with the bus station overall and what their main concerns are relating to the bus station.

There are also questions about layout, design and placemaking, safety and security, sustainable travel and environment, priorities and what would be considered successes

The council said comments made on social media cannot be used in the consultation and people will need to complete the survey to formally have their say.

Delivering the improvement scheme in the future will be subject to a further grant bid.

“All feedback is welcomed and will be considered to shape the design work for future improvements to Pontypridd bus station,” the council said.

The council says people are welcome to communicate in Welsh and this will not lead to a delay.