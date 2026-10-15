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Changes planned as council counts the cost of new demands on waste collections

15 Oct 2026 2 minute read
Monmouthshire County Council issues red and purple reusable bags for household recycling. Picture: Monmouthshire County Council

Twm Owen Local Democracy Reporter

A Welsh council is planning for changes to waste and rubbish collections including collecting plastic film at the kerbside.

Monmouthshire council is working on assumptions it could face a budget shortfall of between £3 million to a worst case scenario of £6.5m next year while its medium term financial plan shows over the next four years that could range from a best case shortfall of £19.3m to £31.4m.

Members of the council’s performance and overview scrutiny committee were briefed on the council’s approach to financial planning at a special meeting on Tuesday, October 13.

Head of finance Jonathan Davies said as part of the planning the council is looking at likely cost increases for individual services as well as any savings that can be achieved or costs avoided.

Mr Davies gave the example of waste services and said: “There are new requirements on waste services over the next 12 to 14 months with a deposit return scheme (for bottles and cans) coming on stream for Wales and locally there will be collections for soft plastic and film at the kerbside.”

The officer said in planning savings the council is seeking to avoid making changes that would “hamper” the service’s ability to meet those new demands.

That could also deliver “cashable” savings for the council or help it avoid future costs and Mr Davies said that work is taking place with the waste service.

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