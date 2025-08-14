Changes planned for road near major junction after consultation

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

Cardiff Council is proposing to make some changes near a major junction into the city centre.

The council recently launched a consultation on its planned changes to a section of Tyndall Street by the Central Link roundabout.

Changes to the road will involve the creation of an extra lane of traffic and the removal of a pedestrian crossing island to ultimately reduce congestion in the area.

The consultation on planned work for Tyndall Street closes on Monday, August 25.

Improve access

Looking at the plans in more detail, the council said its goal is also to improve access to Schooner Way for residents and businesses and to counter “some of the potential network impacts” caused by the construction of CrossRail phase 1A.

If the current proposal goes ahead as planned, the extra traffic lane on Tyndall Street will be a dedicated left turn lane to Schooner Way.

The pedestrian crossing island on the eastern arm of the Tyndall Street and Schooner Way junction would be removed, but the pedestrian crossing itself will remain.

Cycleway

A pop up cycleway on the road will also stay in its current location. Residential parking in the area will not be changed by the project.

The council’s hope for Tyndall Street is that it will eventually fit into the city’s wider cycle network project as Cycleway 3.

Cardiff Council said on its website: “Whilst the proposed changes will compliment the pop up cycleway, we will also be looking at the wider route more holistically as part of the Cycleway 3 project.

“This may come forward in the future, subject to Welsh Government funding and further assessment.”

There are plans for six cycleways across Cardiff and a number of phases have already been completed.

However council officials told councillors at a scrutiny committee meeting in April 2025 that there was still a long way to go before a fully joined up network could be developed.

Tens of millions of pounds have been invested in cycle schemes in Cardiff since 2018/19.

Cardiff Council’s website goes on to add that the local authority has a project to assess the possibility of building a bridge over the River Taff as part of the city’s active travel network.

The council said: “This is being progressed through design and planning.

“More information about other Cycleway 3 projects will be available in due course.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

