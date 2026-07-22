Changes proposed for notorious traffic bottleneck after four-year study

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

Changes to a notoriously congested roundabout are being proposed as a result of a study that has taken four years to complete.

Before any changes are made to the Highbeech roundabout, one of the key pinch points for traffic passing through Chepstow everyday, a consultation to seek the views of the public is likely to be held.

But it is still unclear when plans will be presented and discussed by local councillors before a public consultation opens.

Transport officials have been studying congestion in Chepstow as part of an official appraisal process, known as a Welsh Transport Appraisal Guidance, or WelTAG, study of the Highbeech roundabout since 2024.

Monmouthshire County Council is now in talks with the Welsh Government and Transport for Wales over how and when they should ask the public for its views on potential solutions, including changes to the roundabout at the town’s western approach.

It can become gridlocked with traffic travelling east to west, and through Chepstow, along the A48, as well as north south traffic on the A466 Wye Valley Link Road.

The council’s deputy leader, and cabinet member responsible, Paul Griffiths was asked for an update on plans to improve the Highbeech roundabout at the July council meeting.

The Labour councillor for Chepstow Castle and Larkfield said the study had considered a “long list of options” and said: “They’ve now arrived at a number of proposals that include providing improved active travel and public transport and a proposal to undertake adjustments to the roundabout exit and entry points.

“The next stage is to undertake public consultation and officials of the county council are working with the Welsh Government and Transport for Wales to agree how and when the consultation is undertaken, that was suspended due to the election but the discussions need to take place again.”

Public consultation

Conservative councillor for Chepstow Mount Pleasant, Paul Pavia, had asked for the update and reminded councillors they had agreed in June 2022 to call on the Welsh Government to support a WelTAG study and back its recommendations. The Welsh Government agreed to fund and undertake the study two years later.

Cllr Pavia asked if the study could now be shared with councillors with a briefing, potentially in the autumn so plans could “go to public consultation before next year’s local government elections.”

Cllr Griffiths said he shared the “frustration” at delays in the process and said he was “surprised at the amount of hoops such a study has to go through and the time it has taken.

“I agree before a consultation there needs to be a briefing for members and I’ve made that point to the Welsh Government team, and they are working on that basis, but the timing I can’t be precise on at the moment.”

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