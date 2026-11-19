Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for a £200 million manufacturing plant have been revised to include a 120-metre chimney, with the public given more time to have their say on the development.

The Knauf Rock Wool Insulation plant’s original application for the former Shotton Steelworks featured two 70m stacks and a smaller emergency chimney. But the revised plans have increased one of the chimney’s height to 120m high.

The original plan also raised concerns with Natural Resources Wales and Natural England in relation to the environmental impact of the site’s planned biowaste facility and ammonia, nitrogen and hydrogen chloride from the site.

It has now carried out additional research and published fresh reports – endorsed by both agencies – that demonstrate the levels of emissions will be well within those acceptable for River Dee Special Area of Conservation and Site of Special Scientific Interest and on Halkyn Mountain – where levels of nitrogen in particular were a point of concern due to its European dry heaths, semi-natural dry grasslands and scrubland, Molinia meadows and Great Crested Newt population – the impact on those levels will actually be less than 0.1%.

That is considered negligible by both NRW and NE.

The plant will manufacture rock wool insulation for construction projects and will also recycle existing rock wool to incorporate into new products and prevent it going to landfill.

The facility will provide around 137 jobs and is expected to generate up to 400 additional jobs in the local supply chain.

The public now has until 7 December to register comments on the development.

Statutory consultees Airbus UK Broughton and Liverpool John Lennon Airport have already indicated the stack height poses no problem for them.

“Liverpool Airport has assessed the above proposal in line with Aerodrome Safeguarding,,” said LJLA. “We have found that the proposed works will have no impact on operations at LJLA therefore Liverpool Airport has no objections to this application.”

Airbus’ response read: “The proposed development does not conflict with safeguarding criteria. Accordingly we have no aerodrome safeguarding objection to the proposal.”