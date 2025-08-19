Changes to listed building approved following enforcement notice

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to make good changes to a former seaside town centre pub, made after an enforcement notice, by applicants unaware of its listed building status have been approved.

In an application to Pembrokeshire County Council, Ben Davies of Hearing Wales, through agent Acanthus Holden Architects, sought to remove inappropriate ground floor uPVC windows and 1st floor timber casement windows, with replacement slimlite 12 pane timber sash windows at Grade-II-listed 1 High Street, Narberth, once the Coach and Horses Inn.

The application also sought retrospective approval of internal layout changes that occurred before the applicant purchased the building, and a retrospective change of use from a cafe to Hearing Aid Specialist.

The lack of appropriate permission led to a planning enforcement notice.

Enhancement

A supporting statement said the works were aimed “to enhance the building’s architectural character and address outstanding planning enforcement”.

It added: “At the time of listing, the building was operating as the Coach and Horses Inn. Since then, it has undergone various changes of use — from pub to sweet shop to café (Lily’s Café), and is currently occupied by Hearing Wales, an audiology clinic.

“The building’s external and internal condition reflects these transitions, with several alterations made over time, not all of which were appropriately consented.”

It said internal alterations had been made previous to the applicant’s ownership, adding that “the precise extent of these changes is unclear”.

“The current owner seeks to formalise these unauthorised changes through this application and bring the building into compliance with conservation regulations.”

Listed building

In a related heritage assessment, the application said the former Coach and Horses changed to a sweet shop in the late 1990s-early 2000s before becoming a cafe.

It added: “When the current owners — Hearing Wales — purchased the property, they were unaware that it was a listed building, as this did not appear in the conveyancing search. Similarly, no record of the unauthorised internal alterations was identified. Acting in good faith and unaware of the listed status, the owners replaced two ground floor windows with uPVC units.

“This action has since resulted in a planning enforcement notice.”

The application was conditionally approved by county planners.

