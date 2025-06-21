Changes to seafront parking to be reviewed after residents’ backlash

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Councillors will consider changes to new seafront parking charges following a backlash from locals after free parking was scrapped two months ago.

Resident in Aberavon are calling for free parking to be reinstated the Princess Margaret Way laybys along the beach front.

After parking charges were introduced, locals launched a petition which attracted thousands of signatures opposing the changes and to “make the beach more accessible” for residents and tourists.

Others added that frustrations were caused for some users due to the lack of cash payment options in the area, with payment accessed through an app or phone-based systems.

Short-stay parking tariffs

Discussions on the issue will now come at council scrutiny session on June 27, where members will hear of proposals to introduce new short-stay parking tariffs at four nearby off-street car parks from April 1, 2026.

These will include Bay View, Ocean Way, Scarlet Avenue and Victoria Road car parks with proposed tariffs of £1 for one hour and £2 for two hours in order to “support short-stay visitors to the seafront allowing them to pay with cash using the existing pay and display machines.”

It was however noted that payments made at these car parks would not be transferable to the laybys, with the possibility of installing cash payment machines there not deemed as feasible due to the cost of installing them.

A council spokesperson said: “We’ve listened to the concerns raised since the introduction of charges and are proposing changes that aim to make parking at the seafront more accessible and easier to use.

“Whether you’re visiting for a quick walk or a full day out, we want to make parking as simple and flexible as possible—while helping to maintain one of our county borough’s most important public spaces.”

Signage

The council says it will also ask for permission from the Welsh Government to install clearer signage along The Princess Margaret Way to improve information about payment options.

However, speaking after the announcement of the proposals, which came ahead of a scheduled public meeting, Councillor Sean Pursey of Sandfields East said he felt they did nothing to address most of the issues raised.

He said: “The local councillors for Sandfields have been raising their concerns with the charges since 2023. Despite this and several petitions with thousands of signatures, the proposals went ahead.

“Many of the concerns raised in 2023 have come to bear since – the charges are having an impact on both the health and well-being of residents in Neath Port Talbot, and the businesses on the seafront – that impact is not worth the revenue that is being raised.

“The councils proposed changes to the other car park tariffs do nothing to address most of these issues and won’t be implemented until next year in any case.

“It is disappointing that the council has come forward with these proposed changes before hearing the feedback in the public meeting from residents and businesses.

“We hope that following the meeting the leader and cabinet member reflect on the genuine concerns that will be expressed and scrap the lay-by charges.”

