Changes to TrawsCymru services in Powys

Following extensive engagement and consultation earlier this year Powys County Council has undertaken a full redesign of their public transport network across the county.

From 1 September, the TrawsCymru T12 bus service will be replaced by two new services – the X85 between Machynlleth and Newtown and the X76 between Newtown and St Martin’s.

The T14 route between Cardiff, Brecon and Hereford will also be replaced with local journeys between Brecon and Hereford now being provided by a new X44 service.

X76 service will operate between Newtown and St Martin’s.

Passengers will benefit from:

Monday to Saturday hourly service.

1 bus every 2 hours via Berriew.

1 bus every 2 hours via Kingswood and Montgomery.

New Sunday service between Newtown and Oswestry via Kingswood and Montgomery.

Improved connections at Newtown to/from the TrawsCymru T4 service to Llandrindod Wells.

Passengers wishing to travel onwards to Wrexham can utilise Arriva Buses Wales services 2/2A from Oswestry to Wrexham. The Powys Day Rover and Montgomeryshire Plus Day Rover will both be sold and accepted on the 2/2A services from the 31st of August.

X85 service will operate between Machynlleth and Newtown.

Passengers will benefit from:

7 journeys a day, 7 days a week.

New Sunday service.

New evening journeys departing Machynlleth at 19:20 and Newtown at 20:30.

All journeys serving Llanwnog.

Improved connections at Machynlleth, with easy transfers to/from TrawsCymru T2 services to Aberystwyth.

Easy transfers to/from the TrawsCymru T4 service to Llandrindod Wells, Brecon and Merthyr Tydfil at Newtown.

X44 service will operate between Brecon and Hereford

Passengers will benefit from:

A new Sunday service

More details of these new services can be found at https://www.traveline.cymru/

