Channel 4 commissions new drama from Russell T Davies about LGBT+ community

Welsh screenwriter Russell T Davies will return to Channel 4 with a new drama examining the challenges facing the LGBT+ community.

It follows the success of award-winning series It’s A Sin, which aired in 2021 and told the story of a group of young friends living in London during the HIV/Aids crisis in the 1980s.

Five-part series Tip Toe will follow electrician Clive, who has two teenage sons, and Leo, who runs a bar on Canal Street in Manchester.

“Words become weapons” and “opinions become radicalised”, according to a description of the drama, which says the two neighbours become “deadly enemies”.

Acclaim

Writer and creator Davies, 61, said: “It’s my honour to combine my old home, Channel 4, with my second home, Canal Street.

“This is a show I had to write because the world is getting stranger, tougher and darker, and frankly, the fight is on.”

The Welsh screenwriter initially gained recognition for his Channel 4 series Queer As Folk, which first aired in 1999.

His drama, It’s A Sin, starring pop star Olly Alexander, was a ratings success and helped the channel’s streaming service to achieve its best monthly viewing figures at the time.

The sexual health charity, Terrence Higgins Trust, reported a surge in HIV testing after its launch, according to the broadcaster.

Nicola Shindler, executive producer, said: “I am so pleased to be back working with Russell at Channel 4, and to be given the chance to tell such an important story.

“Tip Toe is not just a timely drama, but a captivating story shot through with Russell’s brilliant wit, warmth and devastating poignancy.”

“Remarkable new series”

Ollie Madden, director of Film4 and Channel 4 drama, added: “It is a huge privilege to back this remarkable new series from Russell, one of the greatest writers of our time, and the man behind some of our most era-defining hits, including Queer As Folk and It’s A Sin.

“We couldn’t love Tip Toe more: it is funny, gripping, full of heart, and an urgent call to arms.”

Casting for the show will be announced in due course.

The series will be produced by Quay Street Productions, which is part of ITV Studios, with Shindler, Davies and Peter Hoar serving as executive producers.

