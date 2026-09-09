Channel 4 confirms it is cutting more than 25% of its workforce

Pierra Willix, Press Association Senior Entertainment Reporter

Channel 4 has confirmed it will cut around 340 roles, equivalent to over a quarter of its workforce, by the end of the year.

After the broadcaster undertook a “comprehensive review of the shape, size and structure of the organisation” earlier this year, it has said there is a need for a “fundamental change in how the organisation operates”.

It has now proposed a new organisational design which will “greatly reduce non-programming spend” – but will see around 340 jobs cut by the end of 2026.

The job losses are equivalent to 28% of Channel 4’s workforce.

Channel 4 chief executive Priya Dogra – who took over in March – said the broadcaster was a “precious asset which plays a unique role in the UK”.

“We need to secure and own our future so we can continue to make shows others won’t, reach audiences others can’t, and thrive as a distinctive and disruptive British voice for future generations,” she continued.

“Today marks the first phase of our transformation, ensuring Channel 4 is the right shape and size to deliver its future strategy and focus investment in the programmes audiences love.

“The challenges we face require a fundamental transformation in how we work. I know the proposals we are announcing today will be very difficult for many colleagues and will have a significant impact across the organisation. Many talented people who have made an enormous contribution to Channel 4 will be leaving as a result.”

She added that the decisions had “not been taken lightly” but believed they were “necessary to create a simpler, more focused and more sustainable Channel 4”.

Dogra said that the cuts would allow the broadcaster to “invest a greater proportion of revenues into distinctive content, back British creativity and deliver impact for audiences long into the future”.

Channel 4 chair Geoff Cooper said: “Channel 4 has a long history of challenging convention, backing creativity and evolving alongside audiences. That ability to adapt while remaining true to its purpose is one of its greatest strengths.

“The proposals announced today are intended to secure Channel 4’s future as a trusted, independent British broadcaster.

“By taking action now, it can build a more sustainable and resilient organisation, maximise investment in content and strengthen its ability to deliver public value for audiences, the creative industries and the UK for the years ahead.”

Channel 4 has said the proposed changes focus on “reducing management layers, simplifying decision-making and removing duplication to create a leaner, more efficient operating model”.

It has also said a formal consultation process with affected employees will happen “in due course”, whole further details on its future strategic direction and additional “transformation” initiatives would be shared in the coming months.

Channel 4 has said the restructure will allow “greater investment in distinctive programmes that set Channel 4 apart” and “ensure resources are allocated to maximise long-term value, sustainability and public impact”.

The cuts come nearly two years after the broadcaster axed 200 jobs under Alex Mahon’s leadership.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.