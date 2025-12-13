Channel crossings begin on Saturday after longest pause in seven years

Before the weekend, no vessels had reached the English coast for 28 days, according to Home Office figures.

Migrants began crossing the English Channel on Saturday after the longest pause in small boat arrivals in the UK in seven years.

The most recent date on which people arrived in the UK after completing the journey by boat was November 14, marking the longest uninterrupted run since a 48-day gap in autumn 2018.

Figures for Saturday, when a number of small boats were seen in the Channel, will be released later.

December is traditionally one of the quietest months for Channel crossings, with a combination of low temperatures, poor visibility, less daylight and stormy weather making the journey particularly difficult.

The most arrivals recorded in the month of December is 3,254, in 2024.

This year looks likely to see the second highest annual number of migrants arriving in small boats since data was first reported in 2018.

The all-time high is 45,774 arrivals in 2022.