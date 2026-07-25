Chapel with ‘spectacular’ coastal and mountain views approved for luxury holiday let conversion

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

A 19th century chapel with “spectacular views” has been given the green light for conversion into a luxury holiday let.

A full application was approved by Anglesey County Council for the restoration of Capel Tabor at Pentre Palla, Holyhead.

The plans say the scheme would see the conversion of the existing chapel to create “a high-quality sustainable two-bedroom holiday accommodation unit”.

It will also include an open-plan kitchen/living area, eco-friendly heating and would have a traditional Welsh cottage style. The applicants said it would be “sympathetic to local aesthetics and planning policy”.

Located in an elevated position, the proposal described the property as having “spectacular” coastal views over Holyhead Port and towards the Eryri mountains.

The chapel, which was sold in March 2024, is at the centre of Holyhead Mountain village, about 2km to the west of Holyhead and south of Breakwater Country Park.

Tabor Independent Chapel was built in 1848 and rebuilt in 1904.

The existing small Congregationalist chapel replaced the earlier thatched roofed building that stood to the north west end of Pentre Pella, the plans say.

The religious building was originally dedicated to Mount Tabor, a large hill of Biblical significance in Lower Galilee.

The application notes the chapel has been closed and disused since 2003.

A summary business plan states the development will be “a sustainable specialised holiday accommodation unit specifically targeting

holiday makers attracted to exploring Anglesey and North Wales from a rural setting”.

It added: “This proposal outlines the development of a self-catering holiday cottage designed for short-term tourist accommodation in Holyhead.

“The goal is to support the growing tourism sector in Anglesey by offering high-quality, environmentally-conscious accommodation close to local attractions such as South Stack Lighthouse, Breakwater Country Park, and ferry links to Ireland.”

The application was made in November 2025, with approval given on July 17, 2026.

The applicants state their “intent is to bring the chapel back to life as a two bedroom holiday accommodation, hosting walkers and tourists to the local area”.

The plans stated: “It will have no effect on the wider landscape and views, the field patterns, walkways, local cottages, architectural setting or local remains.”

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