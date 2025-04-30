Chapter shortlisted for prestigious UK award

Chapter arts centre in Cardiff has been shortlisted for this year’s Art Fund Museum Of The Year Award, with a chance to win its £120,000 prize.

Five attractions from across the UK are in contention to win what is the world’s largest museum prize.

The shortlist also includes Beamish, The Living Museum of the North in County Durham, Compton Verney in Warwickshire, Golden Thread Gallery in Belfast, and Perth Museum.

Chapter is one of Wales’ leading arts centres, and comprises a gallery, artists’ studios, theatres, cinemas, a café bar and community garden.

The winner of the award will be announced at a ceremony in Liverpool on 26 June, the first time the award has been presented outside London, with the four losing finalists receiving £15,000 each.

Inspiring

The award aims to recognise inspiring projects and activity from autumn 2023 through to winter 2024, looking at the overall achievements of the organisation, impactful projects, staff and volunteers, and community engagement.

Over that period Chapter commissioned and presented fourteen exhibitions by international artists including Adham Faramawy, Ntiense Eno-Amooquaye, Abi Palmer and Carolina Caycedo, exploring themes from climate crisis to materiality.

It also introduced an artist residency programme offering free studio space, mentoring and resources, and launched Deaf Gathering Cymru, Wales’ largest festival of D/deaf-led creative activity for all the family.

Art Fund director Jenny Waldman, who will chair the judging panel, said: “This year’s finalists are inspiring examples of museums at their best – deeply connected to their local communities, responsive to the world around them, and alive with energy and ideas.

“Each one offers a distinctive experience, showing the endless creativity and care that goes into making museums inspiring and exciting spaces for everyone.

“Art Fund is proud to celebrate their work and support their ambition through Art Fund Museum of the Year.

“We hope people across the UK will be inspired to visit these remarkable places and museums in their local area to discover the powerful role they can play in our lives.”

Accolade

Hannah Firth, Artistic Director & Co-Director of Chapter said: “We’re thrilled to be shortlisted for this prestigious award and delighted to be in such good company! This accolade is a testament to the many brilliant artists, partners, creative collaborators, staff and volunteers who bring their energy and imaginations to our venue every day.

“We’re proud to represent Wales and the communities who’ve been by our side for the last 54 years.”

The award aims to recognise inspiring projects and activity from autumn 2023 through to winter 2024, looking at the overall achievements of the organisation, impactful projects, staff and volunteers, and community engagement.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

