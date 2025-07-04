Charges to be introduced at popular car park

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

Cardiff Council is looking at bringing in new car parking charges for a popular car park in Cardiff Bay.

The proposed charges at the former Toys R Us car park in Grangetown are one part of a major update on the International Sports Village (ISV) being announced by the local authority.

A council cabinet report shows that there are also proposals to develop a new energy centre on site and that plans for housing at Cardiff Pointe will have a new, greener design.

Cardiff Devils

Use of the old Toys R Us car park is free for people using leisure facilities at the ISV, but there is a charge for certain event days like when Cardiff Devils play their home matches at the nearby ice arena.

If the council’s plans are approved at a meeting on Thursday, July 10, people who aren’t using leisure facilities at the ISV will have to pay £2 for up to two hours of parking.

Leisure users would be entitled to free parking for up to two hours. Subject to cabinet approval, car parking will be charged as follows:

0-2 hours – free for leisure users / £2 for non-leisure users

3 hours – £2 for leisure users / £3.50 for non-leisure users

4 hours – £3.50 for leisure users / £4.50 for non-leisure users

5 hours – £4.50 for leisure users / £6 for non-leisure users

+£1 for every additional hour

The council is looking at a number of potential solutions for future car parking at the ISV, including a multi-storey car park and a surface car park.

However, further details around this, including the cost of delivering each solution, are in a confidential report.

The energy centre planned for the ISV is aimed at providing renewable energy for the leisure facilities on site and contributing to the city’s net zero targets.

To facilitate the construction of the multi-million pound development, the council said it would need to provide land for it to be built on via a lease.

Further details on a proposed contract for this scheme is also enclosed in a confidential report.

Once-in-a-generation opportunity

Cardiff Council’s cabinet member for investment and development, Cllr Russell Goodway, said: “The development of the International Sports Village offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create a world-class waterfront community that delivers on our ambitions for a stronger, fairer, greener Cardiff.

“The development of a new heat recovery facility, with no capital costs to the council, alongside the delivery of additional national grid capacity in the area, will safeguard the area’s sports and leisure facilities against rising energy costs, as well as making a significant contribution towards our One Planet Cardiff commitments to reduce carbon emissions.

“Meanwhile, the much-needed homes being delivered by Orion will all be built to Passivhaus standards and be net zero in operation.”

Orion Land & Leisure entered into an option agreement with Cardiff Council in September, 2023, to develop about 15 acres of land at the ISV.

Two planning applications, one relating to the outline plan for hundreds of homes on site and one for the first phase of the development, were put in by the company in August, 2024.

However, Orion is now negotiating a partnership with a green residential developer which will see the first phase of the scheme deliver low-carbon, low-rise, timber-framed homes on site.

Cardiff Council’s cabinet report on the ISV update states: “Given the recent engagement of a new partner, Orion has now decided to withdraw their application for Outline Planning Permission in advance of it being determined, as the type of development will now move towards a lower rise/lower density scheme.

“Instead, Orion and their partner will rely on the extant masterplan for Cardiff Pointe as the base masterplan for Plots 1-4 and will bring forward detailed applications for each plot.”

Before going in front of cabinet members, the report on the ISV will be discussed by members of Cardiff Council’s economy and culture scrutiny committee at a meeting on Tuesday, July 8.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

