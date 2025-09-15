Charging points planned to reduce mobility scooters explosion risk

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

Charging points are to be installed for mobility scooters at a sheltered housing complex due to a fire risk.

There are fears the number of residents charging mobility scooters could pose the risk of an explosion.

As a result the housing association responsible for the complex wants to use part of the garden area, a small patch of grass, for a charging station for six mobility scooters.

It would also put up a lockable steel frame cover for the charging stations at the Old Hereford Road Residential Housing block in Abergavenny.

Fire risk

A planning application submitted by Monmouthshire Housing Association states: “Mobility scooters are posing a fire risk being stored and charged in flats at present.”

No trees will be removed under the plans and a report, submitted with the application, states removal of the grass area will aid drainage on the site, with drains to also be installed at the front of the storage area, and it is not anticipated it will increase the flood risk.

The plans are being considered by Monmouthshire County Council’s planning department and members of the public have until Tuesday, September 23 to comment on the plans.