Charities ‘shocked’ and ‘stunned’ by decision to cut aid to fund defence spending

Charities and aid organisations have criticised the Prime Minister’s “reckless” decision to cut the aid budget in order to increase defence spending, labelling it a “betrayal of the world’s most vulnerable”.

Sir Keir Starmer announced a dramatic increase in defence spending from its current 2.3% to 2.5% by 2027 in response to “tyrant” Vladimir Putin and amid uncertainty over the US’s commitment to European security.

The change means spending £13.4 billion more on defence from 2027, but, in order to find the increase, development assistance aid will be slashed form its current 0.5% of gross national income to 0.3% in the next two years.

Charities have said the changes will have “devastating” repercussions and will have “direct consequences for children and families in the UK as well as around the world”.

“Reckless”

ActionAid, a charity that works with women and girls living in poverty, described Sir Keir’s decision to slash the aid budget as “reckless” and said it is “profoundly shocked and disappointed” by the Government’s decision.

Chief executive Hannah Bond said in a statement: “There is no justification for abandoning the world’s most marginalised time and time again to navigate geopolitical developments. This is a political choice – one with devastating consequences.

“At a time when Usaid (the United States Agency for International Development) has been gutted and development initiatives abandoned by one of the world’s largest donors, the UK Government appears to be following suit rather than standing against this dangerous trend.”

Ms Bond said the cuts will “hit those who need it most, especially women and girls”.

Save the Children UK similarly said it is “stunned” by the move, labelling it “a betrayal of the world’s most vulnerable children and the UK’s national interest”.

“Cruel betrayal”

Chief executive Mozzam Malik described the change as “jeopardising the UK’s partnership with countries across the world” and said it will “have direct consequences for children and families in the UK as well as around the world”.

He added: “Earlier this week, the Prime Minister promised to ‘stand with Ukraine’. Now he’s serving notice on the support needed by the country’s children, who have been forced from their homes, seen their schools bombed and lived in fear for three years.”

Water Aid called the shift in policy a “cruel betrayal” of people in poverty.

Chief executive Tim Wainwright said the defence budget is “crucial” to UK security but urged Sir Keir to uphold the country’s foreign aid commitments.

“The world cannot watch on while the UK Government reduces aid and leaves basic human rights hanging in the balance,” he said.

“We urge the Prime Minister to show leadership and ensure the UK upholds its foreign aid commitments – to protect livelihoods, save lives, and secure the UK in a turbulent world.”

The Prime Minister told the Commons the decision he had made on aid was a “difficult and painful one”.

In response to SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, he said: “The decision that I’ve taken today on development aid is not an ideological decision. I absolutely understand the importance of it. It’s a very difficult and painful decision, but a necessary decision.”

