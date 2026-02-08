Charities to receive £10m investment for Welsh Charities Week

In advance of Welsh Charities Week (9 – 13 February), the Welsh Government has pledged £10m to support charities and volunteers who help communities across Wales.

Around 27% of people in Wales volunteer formally with charities and organisations, forming the backbone of community life in towns, villages and cities across the country.

To support charities’ continued work, the Welsh Government is providing £10.9m in 2026 to Third Sector Support Wales — an increase of £2.3m on last year.

This funding aims to reinforce organisations to remain strong and sustainable, alongside an additional £3.57m investment in volunteering, an increase of £1.76m.

Through WCVA and County Voluntary Councils, charities also receive targeted support including grants that help young people lead local change.

One organisation benefiting from this investment is GISDA in Gwynedd, which supports young people aged 16–25 who are facing homelessness or disadvantage.

From hubs in Caernarfon, Blaenau Ffestiniog and Pwllheli, GISDA provides safe accommodation, training opportunities, mental health services and bilingual support for at-risk young people.

Chief Executive of GISDA, Siân Tomos, said: “Every young person we work has their own personal story, and it’s so powerful to see them grow in confidence and begin shaping a more positive future.

“Working closely with partners in the public sector ensures young people receive the support they need, and the backing of Welsh Government helps make this possible.

“It’s a privilege to come into work each day and be inspired by the determination and resilience of the young people we support, as well as the commitment of our volunteers.”

Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, said: “Charities like GISDA show the life-changing difference the voluntary sector makes every day, with young people who once faced uncertainty now gaining skills, confidence and hope.

“During Welsh Charities Week, I want to thank every volunteer and charity worker across Wales for their dedication, and I encourage everyone to continue supporting the charities and volunteering efforts that enrich our communities.

“Our investment of nearly £11m this year reflects our commitment to ensuring charities have the support they need to thrive. Together, we are building stronger, more connected communities across Wales.”