Charity accused of ‘megaphone diplomacy’ over rent dispute

Twm Owen’ local democracy reporter

A charity that restored a listed mansion for use as a community centre fears it could have to find nearly £100,000 a year in rent.

Though the charity currently pays just £1 a year on the grade II-listed 17th century mansion, where it provides a base for a wide range of community and volunteer activities, the charge is due to increase to £97,000 a year.

However while a proposed discount, that will reduce that to £9,700 in the first year of a the new lease and rise to £14,550 a year in the two following years, has been offered the Bridges charity says it has no certainty that will continue and a regular cycle of three year rent reviews, means it fears it could be liable for the full £97,000 annual rent and possibly even more.

Petition

As a result the charity that describes itself as supporting “the youth, elderly, isolated, and vulnerable residents of our community” from its Drybridge House base in Monmouth, has launched a petition calling for a “fair and sustainable rent” that has already had more than 1,200 signatures.

Monmouthshire County Council, which owns the mansion also known as the Bridges Centre, has issued two statements on the lease negotiations and said it is committed to supporting the charity and accused its trustees of “introducing unnecessary uncertainty”.

The leader of the council’s Conservative opposition group, Councillor Richard John, has accused the council of “megaphone diplomacy”.

Ben Ford, the events and marketing manager, said its trustees who attended a meeting with the council “have no recollection” of the council committing to continue to offer the discount for as long as Drybridge House is being used to support the local community.

Mr Ford said: “At the three year mark the council will subject us to a review and could insist on the full £97,000, or more, being paid. It is that uncertainty which has seen the trustees reluctance to sign the new lease. There is no guarantee we will obtain a similar rent rebate.”

Wedding venue

As well as providing a base for various community groups Drybridge House is used as a wedding venue, for events and lets out rooms to local businesses with the commercial income used to maintain the historic building with the charity liable for maintenance costs under its existing and the proposed lease. It estimates it spends around £50,000 a year on maintenance.

The charity has operated since 1984 and raised £1.6 million from supporters to restore Drybridge House in 2023.

Its trustees have said they have welcomed the council’s statement the discounted rent will be maintained but said there is no certainty around that.

Monmouthshire County Council said: “The rental support grant the council awards to charitable tenants has to be reviewed every three years but as long as Drybridge House is being used to support the local community, that grant will continue. The live online petition does not acknowledge the commitment the council has made to trustees. A commitment to which the council will hold fast.

“By delaying the signing of the new lease, the trustees, in the council’s view, are introducing unnecessary uncertainty into the ongoing success of Bridges. We urge them to accept the beneficial terms being offered.”

Cllr John, who represents the nearby Mitchell Troy and Trellech ward, has hit out at the Labour-led council and said: “I’m disappointed that the council is continuing to use megaphone diplomacy and threatening the trustees of Bridges publicly rather than getting round the table and negotiating a new lease which works for users of Bridges and taxpayers.”

The Bridge’s Centre petition can be found on its website at Bridges Centre – Bridges Centre.

