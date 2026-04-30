Charity calls for communities to back No Mow May campaign

Nation.Cymru Team

A conservation charity has called on the public to join thousands of communities taking part in the No Mow Movement

Plantlife’s No Mow May returns for 2026. The annual campaign that encourages us all to manage our gardens for nature in May and beyond, letting wildflowers grow and supporting pollinators and small mammals that depend on them.

This year, new polling reveals that letting lawns grow is not just a personal choice – it’s a social one, with more than a third (36%) of people from Wales saying they would be more likely to let their lawn grow if people around them did so too1. People also understand that small actions matter, with six in ten saying they believe their garden can make a real difference for nature.1

Commenting on the poll findings, Nicola Hutchinson, CEO at Plantlife, said: “Your garden is one of the easiest ways to help nature, providing a lifeline for wildlife – yet social pressure keeps lawns short. No Mow May is the moment to act: to come together as communities, let grass and wildflowers grow, and turn that belief into real change.”

How to take part in No Mow May

With over 23 million gardens in the UK, even the smallest grassy patches add up to a significant proportion of our land which, if managed properly, can deliver enormous gains for nature, communities, and the climate.

Reducing mowing throughout May – and ideally into the summer – boosts lawn biodiversity. Leaving even a few areas unmown helps wildflowers to flourish, supporting pollinators and small mammals. Short sections can be kept for paths and recreation, while longer areas are left to flower. Keeping two or three different grass lengths throughout and beyond No Mow May maximises flower diversity and nectar production and creates lots of different microhabitats in which a large range of species can live and thrive.

No garden? A balcony, patio or yard can still become a mini haven for plants and pollinators. Community spaces such as churches, schools, parks and roadside verges can all be managed to encourage wildflowers – creating wildlife corridors across urban and rural areas.

Start in May and receive practical tips, guidance and resources by pledging to join the No Mow Movement: www.plantlife.org.uk/nomowmay