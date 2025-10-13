Charity calls for young people in Wales to take a stand against air pollution

Schools across Wales are being invited to take part in the Clean Air Champions scheme to help students learn about the impact of air pollution on their health.

The free scheme from Asthma + Lung UK, supported by the Bupa Foundation, allows schools to use pollution monitors to measure nitrogen dioxide levels and offers free resources (in English and Welsh).

The charity is also calling for ambitious air quality targets, investment in greener transport and better protection for children’s lung health.

Hospitalisation

Air pollution damages the lungs and can exacerbate existing conditions like asthma, leading to flare ups and even hospitalisation in some cases. It particularly affects children as their lungs are still growing and they breathe quicker than adults.

Thousands of children are breathing toxic air, due to pollution outside their schools exceeding World Health Organization (WHO) limits. Air pollution cannot only stunt children’s growth but can increase school days lost due to sickness.

An estimated 59,000 children under the age of 15 in Wales have asthma, which is equivalent to an average of three children in every classroom.

The charity recently revealed that NHS Wales admissions data showed that more than 1,000 children with asthma in Wales required emergency care last year. This has risen for three consecutive years.

Joseph Carter, Head of Asthma + Lung UK Cymru, said: “The high hospital admission rates for children with asthma in Wales show just how urgently we need action on air pollution.

“The Clean Air Champions programme demonstrates that young people can play a vital role in making the case for change. Thanks to support from the Bupa Foundation, we’re looking forward to working with schools across the country.

“Through engaging lessons on the impact of air pollution on lung health, monitoring of local air quality and the development of a dedicated network of Clean Air Champions, we can work towards a future where everyone can breathe cleaner air and enjoy better lung health. In addition, we can inspire collective action for a healthier planet.

“Asthma + Lung UK is already working with around 200 schools across England, focusing on areas where air pollution and lung health problems are most severe. And now it’s time for schools in Wales to join the programme, so school children across Wales can also see the benefit.

Essential

A teacher from St Mary’s School in Northampton who took part in the scheme said: “The children really learnt a lot through the process, one of the enlightening moments was the realisation that the air we breathe isn’t always clean.

“The Eco-Team was keen to actively make a difference by testing air quality and holding a clean air poster competition – focusing especially on stopping idling cars at the school gate. It certainly raised awareness in the whole school community.”

Anna Russell, Bupa Foundation Director said: “Every child deserves to grow up breathing clean, safe air.

“The Bupa Foundation is proud to support the Clean Air Champions programme, which is helping to raise awareness of how air pollution affects lung health and everyday life – especially for young people.

“Clean air is essential for healthy people and a healthy planet, and this initiative is driving real change by empowering communities to take action for a healthier future.”

For further information about the Clean Air Champion scheme, visit the Asthma + Lung UK site here.