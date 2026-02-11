Charity calls on politicians in Wales to make cats a priority

Amelia Jones

A charity has urged Senedd members not to let Wales fall behind other nations, calling on them to put cats front and centre.

With one in four Welsh households (24%) owning a cat, Cats Protection is using its Cat Manifesto Wales to call on MSs to make cats a priority during policy-making.

The charity also highlights areas where Wales falls behind the rest of the UK.

This includes cat breeding and the regulation of animal welfare establishments which are already licensed in Scotland; compulsory microchipping which is required by law in England and pet theft which is a specific offence in England and Northern Ireland.

Alice Palombo, Cats Protection Advocacy and Government Relations Manager, said: “Our manifesto gives voice to cats, who cannot speak for themselves, and provides a framework by which cats across Wales could be safeguarded from becoming victims of cruelty, neglect or poor welfare and ultimately enjoy better lives.”

Key focus areas

The manifesto advocates for five key focus areas through which MSs could improve the welfare and wellbeing of the 480,000 owned cats in Wales.

It calls for regulating breeding, animal welfare establishments, and ending practices that harm cats’ wellbeing.

The charity wants a total ban on breeding cats with extreme physical traits that cause pain or chronic health problems, including Scottish Folds, extremely flat-faced Persians, Munchkins, and so-called ‘Dwelf’ or ‘XL Bully’ cats.

They also said activities such as cat cafés, where cats’ welfare can be compromised, should also be carefully regulated or discontinued.

The charity is also calling for protections in the digital world. This includes tightening rules around selling cats online, encouraging social media platforms to tackle harmful content involving cats and urging advertisers and media outlets to portray cats responsibly.

Such measures would prevent breeds known to have health or behavioural issues from being normalised or promoted.

Cats Protection wants compulsory microchipping of all pet cats with a single searchable database, more pet-friendly rental housing, the inclusion of animal welfare in school curricula, and greater awareness of the welfare risks associated with cat hoarding or multi-cat households.

The manifesto also highlights practical steps to keep cats safe and secure. These include better labelling of products toxic to cats, such as lilies, which over half of Welsh cat owners were unaware could be harmful, and restrictions on fireworks to reduce stress and injury.

Palombo added: “Wales loves cats, with 94% of owners considering them to be family, but our laws and policies haven’t kept pace.

“From unregulated breeding and so-called ‘designer’ cats to sentience being overlooked so that cat theft is treated like phone theft – too many cats are suffering needlessly.

“However, by implementing the changes suggested in our manifesto, the Senedd can lead the way by championing cat welfare and enabling us all to live better lives with cats.”

You can read the full manifesto here.