Charity condemns ‘hateful language’ after Reform MS row in Senedd

Mark Mansfield

A leading charity has condemned what it described as the rise of “hateful language” in Welsh public life following a week of controversy over remarks made by a Reform UK Senedd Member.

Oxfam Cymru said it was “deeply concerned” by comments made during recent Senedd debates, warning that language which stereotypes or scapegoats groups of people risks fuelling division and hostility.

The anti-poverty charity said harmful views were increasingly being repackaged as legitimate concerns about immigration while reinforcing racism and xenophobia towards marginalised groups. It also warned against the spread of misinformation and the scapegoating of communities during periods of economic hardship.

Hade Turkmen, Acting Head of Oxfam Cymru, said: “The strength of our democracy in Cymru has always rested on respect, solidarity, care and evidence, and a shared commitment to the common good.

“When debate slips into division and distortion, it diminishes not only our institutions but the communities they represent and serve.”

The intervention follows a week of controversy sparked by comments made by Reform UK MS Joe Martin during First Minister’s Questions on June 16.

The Caerdydd Penarth MS questioned the Welsh Government’s Nation of Sanctuary policy, telling the Senedd that supporters of the scheme opposed its abolition because no Ukrainian refugees had “beheaded people in the streets” and adding: “The same cannot be said for Sudanese asylum seekers.”

He went on to cite criminal cases involving Sudanese men and questioned whether Wales should continue welcoming asylum seekers.

His remarks prompted an angry response from politicians across the chamber.

Labour MS Shav Taj described the comments as “vile” and “disturbing”, while First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth accused Reform of attempting to “drive wedges between communities”.

The following day, Trefnydd Heledd Fychan wrote to the Presiding Officer, Huw Irranca-Davies, asking him to rule on whether Mr Martin had breached standing orders relating to discriminatory or offensive language.

She described the comments as “dangerous and derogatory” and accused the Reform politician of bringing the Senedd into disrepute.

Warning

In response, the Llywydd issued a warning to all Members, reminding them to avoid language that could inflame debate and increase tensions.

He said robust disagreement was an important part of democracy but must always be conducted with respect.

The controversy deepened during a Reform-led debate on international spending on June 17.

During the debate, Mr Martin joked about Welsh students being unable to read and suggested Welsh nurses could end up claiming Universal Credit because jobs were being filled by workers recruited from India.

His remarks triggered a walkout by Plaid Cymru ministers, Labour MSs and Welsh Green Party leader Anthony Slaughter.

Plaid Cymru defended the decision, saying it would not stand by while Reform “made a mockery of our democracy”. However, critics including former Labour minister Alun Davies argued that opponents should have remained in the Chamber to challenge Reform’s arguments directly.

The handling of the dispute also drew criticism from former Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood.

Drawing a comparison with her own expulsion from the then National Assembly in 2004 for referring to Queen Elizabeth II as “Mrs Windsor”, Ms Wood accused the Senedd of applying lower standards today.

She wrote on social media: “I was expelled from the Senedd for calling the monarch by her name, rather than showing deference and using her title. Now, it seems you can make stuff up and incite racism in the Siambr with not even a censure.”

‘Words matter’

Ms Turkmen said words spoken by public figures carried particular weight.

She said: “Words matter. Public discourse shapes attitudes, influences behaviour and can either strengthen or weaken social cohesion.

“At a time when many communities are facing economic hardship and uncertainty, we must resist attempts to divide people or scapegoat vulnerable groups.

“We urge politicians from all parties to challenge prejudice wherever it appears and to ensure debate is rooted in dignity, truth and respect.”

Reform UK did not respond to a request for comment before publication.