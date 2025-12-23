Charity hopes animal welfare strategy offers ‘food for thought’ before Senedd Election

RSPCA Cymru has welcomed a new UK Government strategy for animal welfare which could see trail hunting condemned to the history books in Wales.

The UK Government’s new Animal Welfare Strategy largely applies to England only – such as plans to ban electric shock collars or prohibit the use of snares, both of which have already happened in Wales, with animal welfare a mainly devolved issue.

However, moves to consult on a ban on trail hunting, following a manifesto commitment from the governing Labour Party, would apply to Wales too.

And RSPCA Cymru hopes the wider plan will provide “food for thought” for Wales’ political parties ahead of the 2026 Senedd election.

Evidence since the Hunting Act came into force in 2004 suggests that ‘legal’ trail hunting is being used as a smokescreen to undertake illegal hunting with dogs. Every year, wild animals, pets and livestock continue to suffer whilst being chased and killed by packs of hounds.

Action has already been taken in Wales against trail hunting with Natural Resources Wales, one of the nation’s biggest landowners, banning the practice on their sites in 2021. But RSPCA Cymru hopes UK Government action will end trail hunting altogether in Wales.

David Bowles, Head of Public Affairs at the RSPCA, said: “The use of the scent of dead animals such as foxes as used by trail hunts is totally unnecessary as it can result in the hounds chasing live foxes rather than following the scent trail.

“There are other alternatives, such as drag hunting, in which hounds follow an artificially laid scent which is not derived from animals, so does not pose a threat to wildlife.

“That’s why we hugely welcomed the trial hunting ban from Natural Resources Wales back in 2021 – which has shown action like this is popular, enforceable and workable.

“We continue to urge other landowners to follow suit in the interests of animal welfare, but ultimately hope governmental action will consign trail hunting to the history books in both Wales and England, which is one reason why this new UK Government strategy is so welcome.”

Landmark legislation

Other moves in the Animal Welfare Strategy include plans to ban electronic shock collars, and to stop the use of snaring wildlife – moves already taken in Wales, with the use of shock collars on dogs and cats banned in 2010, and snares banned in 2023.

David added: “Wales’ shock collar ban and the snare ban through the Agriculture (Wales) Act were both landmark pieces of legislation for Wales – and it is long time England caught up with Wales on these policies.

“It’s really positive when different nations of the UK learn from one another in the interests of animals and their welfare.”

Elsewhere, the strategy plans to tackle the proliferation of puppy farms in England, and to stop the use of cages and crates for farm animals. There are also proposals to deal with the use of concentrated CO2 in pig slaughter in England, a method which causes significant distress and suffering.

Election

RSPCA Cymru says many of these issues will be matters that decision-makers in Wales must prioritise ahead of next year’s Senedd election, which will be held in May.

David said: “We know there’s so much more to achieve for animals in Wales – and next year’s Senedd election will be a huge moment for the nation’s pets, wildlife and farm animals.

“The UK Government’s new strategy highlights some of the progress we can expect across the border in England – and Wales must be ambitious for animals of all shapes and sizes too. It’s a strategy that should offer food for thought for Wales’ politicians and political hopefuls.

“From regulating animal sanctuaries, to prohibiting the use of cages on farms, and going further to stop illegal dog breeding activity and promote responsible dog ownership, political parties will have a real opportunity to show that they are for every kind in Wales.”

More information is available on the RSPCA website.