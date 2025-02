Charity launch urgent appeal after group of ten dogs abandoned in village

Stephen Price

A leading Welsh dog rescue charity has launched an urgent appeal after a group of ten labradors and retrievers which appear to have been used for breeding were discovered running loose around a Welsh village.

Hope Rescue, based in Llanharan, shared their appeal on social media after being alerted to the large group of dogs running loose in lanes around Cribwr and Bryntirion in Bridgend.

The charity shared: “Another two have now come in and we’re waiting for a further two to arrive. We’ll update the photos as they come in. So far all of them are female.

“Late last night we were alerted by the public and South Wales Police to a large group of around 10/12 young Labradors and Golden Retrievers running loose in the lanes.

“We opened the centre up at midnight to ensure they could be brought in safely, and are hugely grateful to the local community for their outstanding response.”

Police

At the time of the initial post on 30 January, police and members of the public helped relocate the abandoned dogs to the dog rescue centre, and the local authority’s dog warden had also been informed.

The charity has asked if anyone has any information about the owner to contact them in confidence on 01443 226659 or email [email protected].

They added: “As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, we’re deeply saddened to see the current crisis in animal welfare.

“We’re as committed as ever though to ensuring we are there for the stray and abandoned dogs that rely on us, ensuring no dog is left behind.”

“We need your help though, now more than ever. A one-off donation or a regular gift from just £5 a month would help us to continue our life-changing work for dogs like these vulnerable puppies.

“This crisis is only getting worse and your support really would mean the world to us

“Visit: https://hoperescue.beaconforms.com/form/a7ef2947 to make a monthly gift”

Update

In the most recent update, from 3 February, the charity shared: “Thank you so much for all your wonderful support for the group of abandoned dogs.

“We now have ten of the loose dogs in our care, nine females and one male. The latest one, who we’ve named Leo, was brought in earlier this morning and is pictured below.”

“We’re aware of one other who is currently running loose and hasn’t been able to be caught yet.

“All the dogs have settled well, however they are underweight and quite worried. They appear to not have had much life experience and all the females appear to have had at least one litter before.

“We are thrilled to have received so much interest in rehoming them already, but we need to ensure they are properly assessed for the types of homes they need and whether there are any strong attachments amongst the group who need to stay together.

“They will also need to be neutered before they are ready to be adopted, so it is likely to be a number of weeks before we are able to reserve them to new owners.”

Find out more about Hope Rescue and other dogs available for adoption here.

