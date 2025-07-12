Charity launches petition calling for faster diagnosis of dementia in Wales

A leading charity is calling for the diagnosis of dementia to be made a top priority in Wales, as nearly half of those affected are currently undiagnosed.

Alzheimer’s Society’s Cymru has launched a petition asking people across Wales to help amplify are being asked to amplify calls to make dementia a priority by signing Alzheimer’s Society’s Cymru petition.

The charity’s Wales Takes on Dementia petition aims to create a movement to show the current and next Welsh Government that dementia is a priority for the people of Wales.

Diagnosis rate

There are more than 50,000 people living with dementia in Wales. Geoff Mock, from Swansea, who is living with vascular dementia, chaired Alzheimer’s Society’s Wales Dementia Conference earlier this week at the Pierhead Building, Cardiff Bay. The event brought together experts and those with lived experience to discuss the unacceptable dementia diagnosis rate in Wales, which at just 56% it’s the lowest in the UK.

At the conference Geoff said: “Living with vascular dementia hasn’t been easy, but it hasn’t taken away who I am. As Chair of the panel discussion on dementia diagnosis at this important conference, I wanted to make it clear that a diagnosis is the start of a new chapter, one that can still be full of purpose and dignity.”

The conference also heard from MS Luke Fletcher, Chair of the Senedd Cross-Party Group on Dementia, who is backing up Alzheimer’s Society Cymru’s call for governments to provide dementia training to all social care workers.

Alzheimer’s Society Cymru predicts that the number of dementia cases will rise over 37% by 2040, reaching nearly 70,000, placing even greater demands on already stretched health and social care systems.

Devastation

Gemma Roberts, National Influencing Manager at Alzheimer’s Society Cymru, said: “Alzheimer’s Society’s Wales Takes On Dementia petition is calling for an end to the devastation caused by dementia. Dementia must be a national priority that’s embedded at the heart of the Senedd’s work and we urgently need a new Wales Dementia Action Plan.

“It currently costs Wales £2.3 billion annually — a figure projected to double to £4.6 billion by 2040. But beyond the financial toll, the human impact is even greater.

“Alzheimer’s Society Cymru is calling on all political parties to prioritise dementia and commit to action. Now is the time for bold, innovative leadership on dementia. Sign our petition to add your voice.”

To sign the petition, click here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

