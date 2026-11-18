Martin Shipton

A church charity spent more than £22,000 on keyboards and video equipment for a broadcast “T/Channel” that showcases a Reform-backing evangelical “vlogger” who insists charity law has not been broken.

In December 2025, Nation.Cymru was approached by a senior member of Wales’ Christian community who was concerned at the far-right content produced on the church’s channel by vlogger Faith Jarvis, who, according to filings to the Charity Commission, is currently the Chair and Co-Treasurer of Church on the Move in Neath.

We ran an article in December 2025 in which we reported how amongst the people she had interviewed sympathetically was Dan Morgan, a notorious far-right activist who jointly runs the racist Voice in Wales group and is an associate of “Tommy Robinson”.

In the interview, Morgan explained why he would be voting for Reform UK. Ms Jarvis nodded in agreement with him repeatedly and did not challenge him about his conviction and suspended jail sentence for fraud, which entailed a call centre scam in which pensioners were robbed of their savings.

She had also interviewed Bishop Ceirion Dewar, a controversial, self-proclaimed Missionary Bishop in the Confessing Anglican Church, known for his “muscular” or nationalist Christianity, linking faith with far-right political movements like Unite the Kingdom in the UK, leading mass baptisms and speaking at rallies alongside figures like “Tommy Robinson”.

Under charity law in England and Wales, charities are not permitted to show support for a political party.

In February 2026, we outlined further concerns raised with us by our senior Christian source, including that the charity had received a donation of £10,000 and bought video and other equipment for the church’s T/Channel.

We sought comment from Ms Jarvis, but she didn’t respond.

This week there was an exchange on X about Ms Jarvis’s video equipment.

We wrote to her, drawing attention to the posts on X and reminding her of the stories run by Nation.Cymru in December 2025 and February 2026.

We stated: “Since then, you have announced that yours is a channel that openly supports Reform UK (as if there was any doubt before).

“This clearly raises questions about the use of your charity’s funds to purchase the equipment you need to make the broadcasts. Using charity money to promote a political cause is not permitted, as I am sure you are aware.

“How do you justify this?

“When I asked you previously who had made a large donation to your charity, you failed to respond. In light of the new circumstances, I ask you again.”

‘Fraud’

Ms Jarvis responded: “Yes, I am aware of the thread on X yesterday evening.

“Firstly, we responded to your original insinuations of fraud in a video we released on our channels on the 16th of February titled ‘It’s time for honesty’, where we addressed the financial situation and the donation. I presume you’ve not done the research and watched it, so let me summarise again.

“The £10k donation in question was from a private citizen, who has every right to remain anonymous, specifically for costs the church was paying out for new boilers and fire safety equipment. Please also take note of the financial year in which this gift was received. And cross-reference it with when I started the political content. You’ll find the two don’t match.

“The notion that the church spent ‘£10–20k on video equipment’ is pure fiction and is clearly a narrative to paint myself and what I do in a poor light.

“All of the video equipment was and remains privately owned by my producer Matt, who was, by trade, a self-employed videographer.

“The T was a Christian ministry entity that produced video content from the church. During the period that last night’s X thread discussed, some items were purchased by the church for this video ministry.

“Examples include large black curtains that were used for backdrops for a studio setup. These are things that remain in church and now get used for other purposes.

“I was not treasurer during this time and did not collate the records for the Charity Commission annual report. In the annual report, this sort of ‘video’ purchase was amalgamated with various other legitimate church-based lighting and audio equipment bought during those years. I understand that this could cause confusion.”

We wrote back to Ms Jarvis, stating: “In Church on the Move’s accounts for the year ending May 31, 2023, Note 10 reads: ‘Equipment This total includes new keyboard and Video recording equipment for T/Channel. Also lighting and staging for events and productions. Total = £7432.91’.

“In the charity’s accounts for the following year ending May 31, 2024, Note 10 states: ‘Equipment This total includes new keyboard and Video recording equipment for T/Channel. Also lighting and staging for events and productions. Total = £14,746.37’.

“Curtains were not mentioned. Please reconsider your response.

“We have in addition received this message from a reader: ‘It would seem that Ms Jarvis has been filming videos inside COTM Neath’s buildings. Look, for example, at the wallpaper in this photo from her interview with Ceirion Dewar. Then look at the wallpaper on this video — they’re the same.’

“Do you admit that you have been using the church’s premises to film material for your channel?”

‘Video ministry’

Ms Jarvis responded: “As I stated, the curtain purchase was just an example of items initially bought and used for video ministry. It’s not going to be itemised on a summary total.

“This point cannot be emphasised enough: I was not treasurer during this period, 21–24, and had no involvement in the running of the charity.

“I repeat, all video equipment we use was and still is privately owned and was not purchased by the church and repurposed for political content.

“For a time we utilised a room in the church for our office and recording space, in a church building we do not own. This was never a secret. Our podcast has evolved over the course of the year, taking into account a broad range of topics on Christian and social culture, not just politics. Contrary to many opinions, I’m sure, we were very much politically neutral when we occupied this room in the church building. However, we no longer use this space and haven’t now for some time.

“From the outset we have made considerations to comply with charity law as we take it extremely seriously, and will continue to comply and communicate effectively with the Charity Commission to ensure we are operating within the law.

“We indeed had enquiries from the Charity Commission after your previous articles. We have been open and transparent with the Charity Commission throughout this journey and they are aware of our situation, with no further action deemed necessary. Because there has been no foul committed.”