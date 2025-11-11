Charity makes urgent appeal to neuter cats after kittens found in bag

Stephen Price

A cat rescue and rehoming charity has made an impassioned plea to the public to neuter cats, and to always adopt not shop, after four tiny kittens were found dumped along the A470.

Tŷ-Nant is a small, independent, not-for-profit organisation, based in Cymmer, Port Talbot, that aims to rescue unwanted and abandoned cats and kittens, domestic and feral, and where possible find them suitable forever homes.

They are run entirely by volunteers and funded solely by public donations, having been established in response to the problem of unwanted, stray and abandoned cats within the area.

Since then, hundreds of cats and kittens have passed through their care, with most successfully re-homed but others due to their temperament or illness have stayed at Tŷ-Nant.

In a recent social media post, the charity shared harrowing details of some of the latest rescues they have been involved in at a time when the centre is already overwhelmed due to the current abandonment crisis which is impacting rescue centres across the UK.

They shared: “Four helpless kittens were brought into us after a kind couple spotted them abandoned on the side of the A470.

“We’ve had to push back planned surrenders and strays and quite literally create an emergency space to take them in. Because what else could we do? Turn them away? Leave them there? Of course not.

“But let’s be honest, this is not sustainable.

“Every time someone chooses not to neuter their cat, rescues like ours pay the price in tears, empty bank accounts and the constant heartbreak of having to say “no” when we’re already full.

“We completely understand that times are tough. People are struggling.

“But rescues are struggling too, more than ever. This year has been our hardest yet. We truly thought kitten season was over… but clearly, it isn’t.

“While we’re juggling these four dumped kittens, we’re also working with Swansea Cats and Kittens, helping with a colony of over 20 cats being neutered. We’ve taken in some of the friendly ones to give them a chance at a new life, but every single one means another mouth to feed, vet bills to cover and endless hours of care.

“All of this… because someone didn’t neuter their cat.

“Please, please neuter your cats.

“We can’t keep picking up the pieces of preventable suffering.

“We’re exhausted, emotionally and financially, but we’ll never stop fighting for these innocent lives.

If you’re able to help through donations, fostering, or simply sharing this post.. please do. Every bit of support means the world right now.”

According to the RSPCA, Neutering your pet can help prevent illnesses and some unwanted behaviours. Here’s everything you need to know about neutering and its benefits for you and your pet.

What is neutering?

A few basic facts about neutering from the RSPCA:

Females are spayed – this means the womb and the ovaries are removed.

Males are castrated or snipped – this means the testicles are removed.

It’s done under general anaesthetic and your pet should recover quickly.

Neutering shouldn’t mean weight gain – your vet will be able to advise on this.

You don’t need to let your pet have one litter first – your vet will advise on the best time to neuter your pet.

Benefits of neutering

Neutering has benefits not just for dogs and cats, but also for other animals such as rabbits and ferrets.

Neutering:

Prevents females from coming into season, attracting unwanted male attention which can lead to pregnancy or false pregnancies.

Prevents the risk of testicular cancer in males and uterus infections and cancers in females.

Reduces urine marking and roaming in male dogs and cats.

Can reduce aggressive behaviour in mature male ferrets, as well as the smell often associated with them! (Neutering a female ferret can also prevent often severe health problems such as alopecia and anaemia.)

Reduces mess – unspayed female animals can be messy when they come into season, as they can bleed for up to three weeks.

Stops birth defects – animals don’t respect family relationships and siblings will mate. This increases the risk of offspring with birth defects and deformities.

Reduces the risk of theft – neutering animals can reduce the risk of them being stolen for breeding.

Avoids expensive vet bills – vet fees for problems during or after pregnancy and birth can be expensive.

Offspring might need veterinary attention too.

Don’t forget, that pregnant and nursing animals need even more care, and their offspring will be equally as demanding. It’s best not to end up with an unexpected pregnancy.

If you do, when the young are ready to be rehomed, you’ll need to ensure that they’re vaccinated, wormed and flea treated. You’ll need to be able to afford these treatments.

Tackling the cat crisis

The cat population in the UK has reached a crisis point, so charities are asking cat owners to help tackle the cat crisis by ensuring their cats and kittens are spayed or snipped at an early age.

Talk to your vet

If you want to get your pet neutered, the best thing to do is speak to your vet. They’ll be able to advise you about the cost and the best time to neuter your pet.

Find out more about Tŷ-Nant on their website or Facebook.