Charity plans 23-hectare ‘retirement home for pets’ in Welsh countryside

Nation Cymru staff

A UK-wide charity is set to open a new animal sanctuary in Wales, providing a forever home for elderly and medically dependent pets whose owners can no longer care for them due to illness, disability or sudden passing.

The Cinnamon Trust‘s mission is to ensure that older people, those living with terminal illness, and their beloved companions never have to face the sorrow of parting ways due to lack of support.

As well as offering owners the loving solution to make arrangements for their pet’s future knowing that they will always be cared for in a home-from-home environment.

Although their headquarters are based in Cornwall, they join hands with owners and volunteers nationwide, united by a shared goal—to give every pet the love and care they deserve, creating “a space where both pets and people feel nurtured, safe, and supported, ensuring this heartfelt mission is fulfilled”.

Nestled in acres of tranquil countryside, their sanctuaries extend our philosophy of love and care, offering older and medically dependent pets a home where they can spend the rest of their days.

They have now announced that there will be a third sanctuary on their books – this time in the Powys countryside at Llowes, near Clyro.

No kennels, no cages—just a warm, free-roaming environment with cosy sofas, home-cooked meals, and TVs softly playing in the background.

The sanctuary will be much like their Poldarves Farm in Cornwall and Hillside Farm in Devon, where over 200 pets have found a loving home.

They write: “From cats and dogs to horses, ponies, tortoises, and chickens, they all share a special bond, creating a one-of-a-kind family all receiving sweet hugs and affection.

“Our sanctuaries are home to Cinnamon pets whose owners have Profiled their companions with us in advance, ensuring they’re cared for if their owners move into a permanent nursing home or pass away.

“No matter the season, our furry and feathered companions receive constant care—daily walks, gentle grooming, necessary medications, and plenty of love and celebration along the way.”

Sharing the news on Facebook, the Cinnamon Trust wrote: “We’ve submitted plans for a new sanctuary in Wales!

“As more people turn to us for reassurance that their pets will always be looked after, we knew it was time to find a new safe haven, and that’s how we found Brunant Farm.

“Like our sister sanctuaries in Cornwall and Devon, Brunant Farm would become our third forever home for elderly and medically dependent pets whose owners can no longer care for them due to illness, disability or sudden passing.”

“If approved, this 23-hectare ‘retirement home for pets’ will welcome companions of every kind, cats, dogs, pigeons, tortoises, horses and more, drawing on 40 years of experience, to sensitively restore the farm buildings and protect the surrounding wildlife that will help the farm blossom into the loving home it’s meant to be.

“Most importantly, it means we can keep growing our unique support for older, terminally ill and vulnerable people across the UK, giving them peace of mind that their beloved pets will always be safe and loved.

“The application is now with Powys County Council, with a decision expected in the next month or two.

“Thank you to everyone who supports our promise that no pet should ever lose the love and care they deserve.”

Supporters were quick to provide their backing, with one Facebook user commenting: “As a resident in Powys County Council I really hope it’s approved! ”

Another added: “That is such good news. It will be very welcome for our Welsh clients.”

Another supporter shared: “How marvellous!! It will be great for all the pets in Wales that need continued support.”

Find out more about the Cinnamon Trust here.

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