Charity reveals significant failures in children’s asthma care in Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

A lung health charity says too many children are being admitted to hospital for emergency asthma care in Wales.

Asthma + Lung UK Cymru are urging the new Welsh Government to take urgent action to improve basic asthma care to help reduce the number of children being hospitalised.

This follows data from the National Respiratory Audit Programme (NRAP) Wales primary care audit report 2023-25 revealing significant failings in children’s asthma care leading to unnecessary hospitalisations.

The number of emergency asthma admissions for children in 2024/25 was 957 and while that is down from a three year high of 1110 in 2023/24, the charity are stating that little has changed, and that targets are still being missed.

The audit report gathers data from 371 GP practices covering August 2023 to July 2025 and it found that only 24% of children received a personalised asthma action plan in the past 15 months. The charity points out that asthma action plans are essential for ensuring the safety of children with asthma and should be provided during their annual asthma review.

The charity warn that poor basic care continues to lead to asthma attacks and hospitalisations, causing misery for children and parents across Wales, as well as unnecessary pressures on the NHS. There are over 40,000 children living with asthma in Wales.

‘Unacceptable’

Joseph Carter, Head of Asthma + Lung UK Cymru said: “Although the new government’s ambition to end child poverty is welcome, they have made no commitment to ensuring that children living with chronic health conditions get the care they deserve.

“We’re therefore calling on the new Welsh Government to urgently review the findings of the latest NRAP report and implement necessary improvements in children’s asthma care.

“Nearly a thousand children every year end up in hospital due to an asthma attack or related emergency, showing that families are not being provided the knowledge they need to manage asthma effectively.

“It has been two years since the findings of the last audit on asthma care for children in Wales were published, and even though there has been a slight improvement, fundamentally little has changed. This lack of real action is worrying and frankly unacceptable.

“Children’s asthma care needs to be at the top of the new Welsh Government’s health agenda, helping to save lives and reduce emergency hospital admissions.”

‘A huge difference’

The charity also recognises the positive impact on children and families when they get the care they need.

Alice from Pembroke Dock, has a four-year-old son, Sam, who has been diagnosed with viral wheeze. She said: “Sam has had episodes of wheezing since he was a baby. As an infant he was admitted to hospital several times with respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19 and RSV, which was extremely worrying and he has used a reliever inhaler since he was around five or six months old.

“I understand that diagnosing asthma in children under five can be difficult, and many children with preschool wheeze do not go on to develop asthma. As Sam gets older, he will have further assessment and, if needed, additional tests to help confirm the diagnosis.

“Sam has started school and is loving it. It is great that his school is very asthma aware and has a personalised asthma plan in place. The plan has been discussed fully with teaching staff, and a spare inhaler is kept at school at all times.

“In 2025, when Sam was three years old, he needed six courses of oral steroids because his wheezing episodes kept getting worse. Thankfully, his GP recognised that he needed a more structured approach and put him on a proper management plan, including a preventer inhaler twice a day. Since starting regular preventer treatment, Sam’s symptoms have been much better controlled, and he has not needed to return to hospital with breathing problems since January.

“Having a clear diagnosis pathway, regular reviews and an effective management plan have made a huge difference to Sam and our family, helping him stay well, enjoy school and take part in everyday activities like other children his age.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.