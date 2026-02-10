Charity secures 1000 acres for Wales’ largest rewilding project

A Welsh charity has secured over 1,000 acres to establish what will become the country’s largest rewilding project.

Tir Natur, who acquired the 1,195-acre site at Cwm Doethïe in Ceredigion’s Elenydd (Cambrian Mountains), said it marks a significant national moment for the future of Welsh landscapes, wildlife and rural communities.

The charity launched a fundraising appeal to establish the flagship rewilding project, designed to demonstrate what rewilding at scale can deliver for Wales at a time of accelerating climate change and nature loss.

Rewilding encompasses large-scale restoration of nature’s web of life – habitats, natural processes and, where appropriate, missing species – until it can take care of itself and humans again.

Having raised over 50% of the £2.2 million purchase costs, a philanthropic bridging loan enabled Tir Natur to purchase the Cwm Doethïe site.

Further fundraising is in progress, allowing rewilding and community activities to begin without delay.

The charity said the support so far reflects the growing concern about the state of nature in Wales, and a strong desire to see similar landscape-scale nature recovery projects here to those already underway elsewhere in the UK.

The latest Natural Resources Wales ‘State of Natural Resources 2025’ report sets out the urgency for nature-recovery, calling it a ‘life or death issue’.

Wales is one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world according to the Biodiversity Intactness Index, ranking 225th out of 240 countries.

The charity said this demonstrates the urgency for large-scale, cost-effective and impactful approaches to the biodiversity and climate crises.

The land at Cwm Doethïe was assessed as of poor grazing value and is unsuitable for commercial forestry due to its location within the Mynydd Mallaen / Cwm Doethïe Site of Special Scientific Interest.

Tir Natur aims for the Cwm Doethïe site to be a blueprint for rewilding, showing how it can work alongside and support rural livelihoods and nurture community involvement, while contributing to Wales’s wider nature, climate and water goals.

The charity’s approach will include introducing hardy cattle and Welsh mountain ponies to the land, with ancient breeds of pigs to follow. Their grazing and roaming will support habitat restoration.

Peatland rewetting and natural water retention across the site over the next five to ten years means the project will contribute to increased biodiversity, cleaner water, healthier soils, improved carbon storage and reduced flood risk for downstream farmland.

It is hoped these actions will create conditions to boost various species, with the potential for red squirrels, pine martens, polecats, curlews and hen harriers to return.

The charity also aims for much of the work to be carried out by local tradespeople. Community participation will also help uncover and share stories of those who lived and worked across the site’s 55 historic stone landmarks, from Bronze Age cairns to traditional upland buildings.

Tir Natur Chair, Tash Reilly, said: “This is about more than restoring one place. This project is part of the urgent response needed to restore nature in Wales. It is a national statement of intent, showing how Wales can lead in rewilding at scale while supporting rural communities.

“At a time when nature loss and climate impacts are accelerating, this site will demonstrate what’s possible when we allow nature to take the lead and work for people again. It’s a hopeful, practical vision for the future of Wales, that anyone can contribute to.”

Tir Natur volunteer Elen Robert said: “Rewilding this land offers optimism and hope at a time when nature loss can feel overwhelming. We believe this site’s regeneration will inspire people and projects across Wales and beyond, and show what’s possible when we act.”

The project has already attracted significant backing, including support from The Moondance Foundation, the Garfield Weston Foundation and Mike Servent, alongside other generous individual donors and partners.

Tir Natur (“Nature’s Land” in Welsh) is Wales’ only charity dedicated solely to rewilding. Founded in 2022, it aims to showcase rewilding in action and inspire similar projects across Wales.

The charity is inviting people across Wales to take part in guided walks, talks and volunteer days on the land that spans hilltops in the Doethïe valley, enabling the public to see and take part in rewilding first-hand.

A calendar of ecology surveys and landmark restoration events, beginning in spring 2026, will be published on the Tir Natur website and through their newsletter in March.

The charity is continuing to appeal for public donations through its Crowdfunder page both towards the land purchase and to kickstart early restoration work and community-centred activities.

Limited match funding is available to help double supporters’ contributions.

Tir Natur will also be inviting expressions of interest from people who would like to get involved in the charity’s work, including local, Welsh-speaking individuals interested in joining its Board of Trustees, as the organisation grows its governance to support long-term delivery.