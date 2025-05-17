Charity secures renewed funding to offer short breaks to Wales’ unpaid carers

A charity which offers short breaks to unpaid carers in Wales has secured £113,110 of Welsh Government funding to continue its work.

This renewed financial backing will enable The Outdoor Partnership to continue to offer activities and support through the Short Breaks Scheme, co-ordinated by Carers Trust Wales, until March 2026.

An extra 16,000 careers will be given the opportunity to have a break, thanks to the funding.

The Short Breaks Scheme was launched in 2022 to support 30,000 unpaid carers across Wales to take a much-needed break from their caring responsibilities by 2025.

The Outdoor Partnership supports young carers across Wales. Its short breaks project, Amser (Time), helps these unpaid carers to access a range of activities.

Invaluable

Kate Cubbage, Carers Trust Wales director, said: “Unpaid carers across Wales provide invaluable care for family members, friends and loved ones, often at great personal sacrifice.

“We’ve heard from thousands of unpaid carers that the Short Breaks Scheme has given them their first access to a break from caring. This scheme is helping to sustain carers through some of the toughest times.

“The continued funding of just over £3 million, distributed across Wales via Carers Trust Wales and Regional Partnership Boards, will enable local carer organisations and delivery partners to reach thousands more unpaid carers with a much-needed break from caring into 2026.

“We are thrilled that The Outdoor Partnership has successfully applied for funding for another year to help the carers it supports in Wales. Together, we are offering a lifeline to unpaid carers and the chance for them to gain some support and balance in their lives.”

Backbone

Tracey Evans, The Outdoor Partnership’s chief executive, added: “We are delighted to receive this funding renewal, which reaffirms the importance of supporting unpaid carers. Their contributions often go unrecognised, yet they are the backbone of our healthcare system.

“The funding offers them and those they care for a much-needed break and can be the one thing in their lives that keeps them going.

“This funding will enable us to provide even more assistance, to expand our services, and develop new initiatives aimed at enhancing the wellbeing of unpaid carers who play such a crucial role in our communities.”

