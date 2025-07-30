Charity shares details of special walk to honour loved ones

Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice is taking registrations for its 2025 Walk to Remember – a fundraising coastal walk from Barry Island to Cold Knap

The walk has been organised for those looking for a way to honour the memory of a loved one while making sure no family lives their child’s short life alone.

Starting at 7am on the morning on Saturday 6 September this beautiful morning coastal walk, which has been sponsored by Cabot, will take participants from Barry Island to the Cold Knap and back again.

At approximately four miles / 7km, this walk offers a shared activity through which the lives of loved ones can be remembered while raising money for Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice.

The route is wheelchair and pushchair friendly, anyone of any age can take part and dogs on leads are welcome too.

Entry

The event was launched last year and feedback from 2024 participants has been overwhelmingly positive.

One person said: “This was my first event for Tŷ Hafan and I am really impressed. Everyone was so friendly and the organisers made sure no one felt left out.

“At the check points suitable reminders were given about the next stage as well as some background information about the area.”

Another added: “I loved the beautiful coastal path which I hadn’t walked before and meeting some very lovely people.”

Entry costs £10 per person (£5 for three to 17-year-olds) and individual participants are asked to raise a minimum of £100 in sponsorship, or £200 if they sign up as a family.

Fundraiser

“With your registration you’ll get a fundraising pack and the full support of the Tŷ Hafan team to help you reach your fundraising target,” says James Davies-Hale.

“You’ll also get a hot drink on arrival to start you off on your walk, a well earned hot breakfast roll when you finish the walk at Marco’s Cafe and a Tŷ Hafan technical t-shirt when you raise £100.

“This beautiful, gentle, life-affirming event is about love, respect, togetherness and community and whether you choose to do the walk in silence or in shared stories, you will know that every step is a tribute to love that never fades.”

To sign up go to: Tŷ Hafan’s Walk To Remember

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

