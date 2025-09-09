Charity shop stalker jailed

A stalker has been jailed after repeatedly intimidating and making unwanted sexual advances towards a colleague at a Newport charity shop.

Nicholas Collins, from Newport, became fixated on the victim after meeting her at the charity shop where he volunteered.

The 55-year-old was sentenced to two years in prison at Cardiff Crown Court after being found guilty by a jury.

Unwanted sexual advances

They heard how Collins’ made repeated unwanted sexual advances towards his victim while they were at work – including bringing her gifts of a sexual and inappropriate nature – turning up at the shop outside of his designated volunteer hours and after his suspension.

The court also heard of Collins previous behaviour towards women, where he has acted in a similar way towards others.

In her victim impact statement, the woman explained how Collins’ behaviour “has changed [her] life” impacting her emotionally, physically, socially, and professionally. She expressed concerns that she’ll “never go back to being my full self” and no longer knows who she can trust.

‘Predatory behaviour’

DC Leah Baker, the officer in charge said: “Nicholas Collins subjected the victim, a charity shop manager where he was a volunteered, to a seven-month campaign of intimidating and predatory behaviour.

“Despite the victim expressing no interest in Collins’ affections or sexual advances, he blatantly ignored this and continued to make sexual comments, send sexualised messages and gifts

“Stalking can have a devastating impact on people and the extent of Collins’ behaviour led the victim in this case to change her day-to-day life – including her regular route home and dyeing her hair to disguise herself – causing her significant distress and misery.

“Collins has a blatant disregard for women’s safety as demonstrated by his repeated pattern of behaviour towards women and continues to be a dangerous individual. I hope that this sentence provides some comfort to the victim and so that we take allegations of stalking very seriously and encourages other victims that they will be believed and offenders will be brought to justice.”

Nicholas Collins was sentenced to two years in prison and handed an indeterminate restraining order.