Charity urges people across Wales to open up about their mental health

People across Wales are being encouraged to start open conversations about mental health today (February 5).

The annual awareness day, Time to Talk Day, led by mental health charity Mind, is the UK’s largest initiative dedicated to encouraging people to talk about how they are feeling.

Organisers say it offers an opportunity for communities, workplaces, schools and families to come together to listen, share experiences and help reduce stigma around mental health.

While attitudes towards mental health have improved in recent years, Mind Cymru says many people still find it difficult to talk about what they are going through – particularly when experiences feel overwhelming or hard to put into words.

This can include people waiting for therapy, hearing voices, or coping after a suicide attempt.

This year’s theme, Brave the Big Talk, focuses on encouraging conversations about mental health experiences that are often left unspoken.

The aim is to help people feel more confident in opening up and to remind others how powerful listening can be.

Mind Cymru has shared guidance to help people support someone who may be struggling. This includes asking open questions, using positive body language to show attentiveness, and avoiding the urge to immediately offer solutions. The charity also stresses the importance of patience, recognising that not everyone will be ready to talk straight away.

For those looking to share their own feelings, Mind Cymru suggests choosing a method that feels comfortable, whether face-to-face, over the phone, or even in writing. Finding the right time and place, practising what to say in advance, and being honest about emotions can all make difficult conversations feel more manageable.

First step

Julian John, Associate Director of Operations at Mind Cymru, said: “It can be hard to talk about what we’re going through with the people closest to us, but it can so often be the first step towards feeling better too.

“Getting support and encouragement from people who have been in a similar situation, or simply finding the right moment to express our feelings out loud to someone who is able and willing to listen, can be really valuable.

“Mind Cymru wants to make it as easy as possible for everyone to start conversations about mental health this Time To Talk Day, and has created information packs full of simple ideas to get you, your family, school, community group or workplace talking with this in mind.”

More information and resources are available on the Mind website.

Anyone needing additional support can contact Mind’s helplines, access its online community Side by Side, call Samaritans on 116 123, or text SHOUT to 85258 for free, 24-hour crisis support.