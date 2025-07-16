Charity urges public to get behind hare hunting ban

Stephen Price

Wildlife charity the League Against Cruel Sports has called on the public to take part in a consultation to help end trail hunting and the killing of hares.

Sharing the plight of hares, who are still victims of hare coursing, the charity describe them as shy, sensitive creatures that should be safe in our countryside.

Instead, they are still being chased and killed by packs of dogs for so-called ‘sport’.

According to the charity, sixty-eight hare hunts continue across England and Wales, exploiting loopholes in the Hunting Act. These hunts are cruel, outdated and continue despite the ban.

A public consultation is on the way. The League say this is a pivotal chance to create change.

“Exploited weaknesses”

Hunting with dogs was supposed to be banned 20 years ago, but the League has shared evidence showing that hunts have continued to chase and kill wild animals as if the law never changed. The charity writes: “For two decades they’ve exploited weaknesses in the Hunting Act 2004 and countless animals have suffered at their hands. It’s time for change. “The government will soon be consulting on banning so-called ‘trail’ hunting, after making general election promises to end it. However, this does not go far enough to protect animals persecuted by the hunts. “As you will know, for years we at the League have been lobbying successive governments to properly end hunting by strengthening the Hunting Act, and we continue to do so on your behalf in Westminster today.”

Hare hunting

Hare hunting involves packs of hunt hounds chasing and killing hares. There are 68 hare hunts still operating across England and Wales, despite hunting with dogs being banned when the Hunting Act 2004 came into force.

The hunts are primarily beagle packs and basset hound hunts, which primarily hunt on foot. There are also a handful of mounted harrier hunts that target hares.

During the hunt, the hounds often chase the hare around in circles, with the chase lasting up to 45 minutes before the exhausted animal is caught and savagely torn apart.

If there is anything left, the huntsman sometimes cuts off the mask (head) and scut (tail) as trophies.

Hare hunting is described by the League as one of the cruellest blood sports they have had the misfortune to witness.

The League Against Cruel Sports say that the hare has been failed by weak legislation and is at risk of being forgotten by lawmakers.

Hare hunting with dogs was banned in England and Wales by the Hunting Act 2004. Hare hunting is therefore illegal.

The Act includes some examples of ‘exempt’ hunting some of which are exploited by the hunts to cover up their illegal hunting.

The hare hunting season takes place from late August until March and happens widely in the English and Welsh countryside.

Early in the season it is primarily young hares called leverets, which would have been born that year, that are killed.

Loopholes

The League maintain that protecting animals means: Closing all loopholes in the law that provide hunts with ways to get around the law and continue chasing and killing wildlife

Prevent reckless hunting, so hunts that claim to accidentally kill wildlife during their activities also face prosecution

Ending trail hunting

Introducing maximum custodial sentences for those who harm animals through hunting, bringing protections for wild animals in line with those for domestic pets The League add: “This is the only way to properly outlaw hunting with dogs, and we will continue to push for these demands to be included in the consultation. “Once the consultation launches, we’ll need your help to make sure the law is strong enough to properly protect animals from being hunted by hounds for so-called ‘sport’. “We know what needs to be done and we will help you write an effective submission, so please use your voice for animals and together we will end hunting with dogs for good.”

Pledge to take part in the consultation here

