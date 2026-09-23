Charity volunteer sets up multi-centre pet adoption website

Nation Cymru staff

A man who volunteers for a leading animal rescue charity has set up a new pet adoption website which brings together pets from centres across Wales – increasing their chances of finding the perfect forever home.

Liam Hunt, from Oakfield, is a software developer and volunteer for All Creatures Great and Small – an animal sanctuary in Llanfrechfa, near Cwmbran, having been linked up with the charity through a volunteering scheme with this employer.

After seeing first-hand the plight of dogs waiting weeks, sometimes months for a home, he came up with a plan to try to streamline the adoption process and also to ensure pets get a fair look in by those who may only visit one site and not know about others out there.

His easy-to-use website pulls in information from 13 animal centres across South and West Wales, as far away as Pembrokeshire, but Liam wants it to cover all of Wales.

Visitors to Adopt a Pet Wales simply enter their postcode and select a pet type, age and other criteria to see which animals are looking for a new home.

He said: “I’ve been a volunteer at All Creatures Great & Small for almost two years, and I’ve been blown away by the amazing work they do. By day I’m a software developer, so I wanted to find a way to use those skills to help.

“So with the help of my friend Angharad, the manager at All Creatures, we’ve created a website: Adopt A Pet Wales.

“The idea is to bring animals from rescue centres across Wales into one place, making them easy to find. As far as we know, there’s nothing else that does this. We think it could help many pets find their forever homes.”

He volunteers every Friday morning and loves it as a change from “working at a desk all day”.

He said: “They work so hard with the limited resources they have. I’m kind of a problem solver, always looking for side projects I can do to keep myself occupied. Being at All Creatures, seeing everything that happens, led me to think, ‘how i can I improve this?’

“I’m surprised it’s not a thing already. It’s not a revolutionary idea. Aggregations are common in other stuff. I think it’s because people in technology are not involved in that sector.”

All Creatures Great and Small share: “A huge thank you to our Volunteer, Liam Hunt for putting ACGAS on the map with the launch of his new website, Adopt A Pet Wales. [Check out the website by clicking here > https://adoptapetwales.com/ ]

“This incredible platform not only showcases the wonderful animals in need of homes but also spreads the word about our cause, helping us get as many pets adopted as possible.

“Your passion and commitment make a real difference, Liam!

“Every Friday, Liam brings new ideas and a fresh perspective, always thinking of innovative ways to help our mission.

Thank you for all that you do!”

Visit AdoptAPet Wales here.

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