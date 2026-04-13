Charity worker set to take part in 70km trip around north Wales

A charity worker is going the extra mile to support communities living in poverty.

Christian Aid’s Wales team member Llinos Roberts is taking part in the 70k in May challenge for Christian Aid Week 2026 – with a special take on the adventure.

The idea is to cover 70km in any way you choose to raise money for the work of Christian Aid’s partners around the world. And because this year’s appeal is highlighting stories from Kenya, Llinos is planning to visit seven places which start with the letters in the capital city, Nairobi.

She said: “Every year, during this appeal, people across Britain and Ireland have seven days to make a difference and raise funds for Christian Aid Week. We hope people will get behind our fundraising and support their global neighbours.

“I’m doing the 70k in May challenge because it’s a good way to connect with churches and supporters while walking in solidarity with people who have to travel long distances for work or to find clean water, and going to places I may not get to visit on a regular basis. The plan is to walk NAIROBI in north Wales:

N Nant Gwernol in Abergynolwyn near Tywyn

A Arenig Fach near Trawsfynydd

I Isafon to Cwm y Glyn near Bala

R walk from Tanygrisiau to Croesor through Rhosydd

O Ochr yn Ochr (side by side) with our supporter Gareth Hughes who is walking

24hours of the North Wales Coastal path to mark his 80 th birthday

B Berwyn mountain near Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant

I Iwerddon near Penmachno.”

The money Llinos raises will help Christian Aid’s partners to support communities to find practical and sustainable ways out of poverty.

This year’s appeal, which runs from May 10-16, is focusing on work in Nairobi, Kenya, where intense poverty means families have a daily struggle to feed their children. With secure jobs hard to find, and most people earning less than a dollar a day to cover school costs, rent and water, some days there isn’t enough for a meal.

But with tools, seeds and specialist training from Christian Aid’s partner, Beacon of Hope, families are learning how to make the most of a small space in the city to grow a steady supply of fresh vegetables to cook or sell.

To find out more about projects like this, visit caid.org.uk and to get involved with Christian Aid Week, visit Christian Aid Week 2026 | Christian Aid or 70k in May – Christian Aid Fundraise.

To support Llinos please visit Llinos Roberts is fundraising for Christian Aid.