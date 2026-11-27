Nation Cymru staff

As Llamau marks its 40th anniversary, the Welsh charity is calling on people across the nation to support its Christmas Appeal and help ensure young people, women and children have access to the things everyone should be able to count on: safety, stability and hope.

For many of us, Christmas is a season of giving. We choose gifts for loved ones, create lasting memories and look forward to spending time with family and friends.

But for people facing homelessness, domestic abuse or crisis, the festive season can be a stark reminder of the things that are missing from their lives.

These can be a safe place to call home, someone to turn to in a time of need and the opportunity to build a brighter future.

These are the things everyone should be able to count on. That simple idea sits at the heart of Llamau’s 2026 Christmas Appeal, which highlights the contrast between the things we choose to give at Christmas and the essentials that should never be out of reach.

The Charity is delighted to see that the appeal is already exceeding expectations, with supporters from across Wales responding generously to help people facing some of life’s toughest challenges.

The campaign carries added significance as Llamau marks 40 years of service. Since 1986, the charity has supported more than 180,000 young people, women and children across Wales to overcome homelessness, domestic abuse and hardship, helping them move towards independence and lasting change.

Sam Austin, Chief Executive of Llamau, said: “Christmas is often about giving to the people we care about most. But at the same time, it’s fundamentally important to remind ourselves that everyone should be able to count on the basics of safety, support and opportunity.”

“As we mark Llamau’s 40th year, we’re incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported this appeal. The response has already exceeded our expectations. What has touched us most are the personal messages people include with their donations. They are powerful reminders of the compassion, kindness and community spirit that exists across Wales.

“We know these are challenging times for many people, which makes every donation even more meaningful.

“We are truly grateful for all donations as they all add up and allow us to provide support to the increasing numbers of young people, women and children accessing our life improving services.”

Donations to the appeal helps to ensure Llamau can provided essential domestic abuse support, refuges spaces, supported accommodation that creates a welcoming home environment for young people along with education provision that gives young people the confidence, skills and qualifications to help them build rewarding futures.

Whether it’s the cost of a festive treat, a gift under the tree or another amount entirely, every donation will help ensure more young people, women and children can count on the safety, support and opportunities they deserve.

Donations can be made by visiting https://www.llamau.org.uk/support-us/christmas-appeal