Charity’s partnership boosts job prospects for county’s young people

Under-served young people in Flintshire are being empowered to secure employment thanks to a strategic partnership between local firms and a social mobility charity.

WeMindTheGap is helping those aged 18 to 24 across the county gain practical, hands-on work experience via its six-month WeGrow employability programme.

Having previously received funding via Flintshire County Council’s allocation of the UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), the charity is utilising further UKSPF funding during 2025/2026.

Participants are connected with up to four work placements, attend a weekly employability-focused session delivered by Coleg Cambria, and undertake personal development workshops to boost their knowledge and confidence.

Out of the current ten-strong cohort, one participant who is benefitting from the programme is 18-year-old Chrystal Lambert.

The Mold-native took a yearlong break from education due to poor mental health after studying animal care level one at Coleg Cambria’s Northop campus.

Since joining WeGrow, Chrystal has taken her first steps into the world of work, completing a placement at Theatr Clwyd where she helped the business relocate its offices from the St David’s building in Mold to the new main theatre.

She said: “I struggled a lot during my time at school and college, but I’ve become a lot more confident and have gained new skills which is something I really wanted out of the programme.

“The support and openness of everyone involved has also been great, and I feel comfortable to speak up about what I think and want without being judged.

“Overall, I’d say signing up has definitely been one of the best decisions I’ve made.”

Fellow WeGrow participant Rufus McKenna shares a similar sentiment after finishing his second placement at Theatr Clwyd alongside Chrystal.

The 22-year-old played a key role in the future of theatre by contributing ideas on how it can strengthen engagement with pupils at local schools including Ysgol Maes Garmon.

He said: “Discussing how the theatre can connect with learners was great, and by suggesting the kind of support I would’ve liked to have received when I was in education, I hope my input will be beneficial for future drama classes.

“I’ve loved the work that I’ve undertaken so far, and I’m grateful that the programme considers what kind of roles you want to try out and offers experience that fits what you are looking for.

“Although I’m not certain exactly what job role I want to go into, I’m enjoying trying out different things and building up my skillset for the future.”

The WeGrow programme further helps participants enter the workforce through CV writing sessions, mock interview practice, and group activities designed to build their confidence.

WeMindTheGap Flintshire community maker Laura Columbine said: “The UKSPF funding has been crucial in allowing us to continue offering pathways into employment for young people who are struggling to secure work or unsure what their next steps could be.

“With our Big Conversation appreciative enquiry revealing many of them feel lonely, the WeGrow programme also plays a key role in helping them forge new friendships and build their soft skills such as teamwork and communication.

“Overall, the allocation of UKSPF funding from Flintshire County Council has been brilliant, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact our work will have in transforming lives across the county.

Councillor Chris Dolphin, cabinet member for economy, environment and climate, said: “The support WeMindTheGap offers is invaluable, and I’m certain the skills and experience the young people are gaining will suitably equip them for the workplace.”

WeMindTheGap received £213,453 from Flintshire County Council’s allocation of the UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).