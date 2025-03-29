Charlie Whitaker at the double as Notts County see off Newport

Two goals from Everton academy product Charlie Whitaker ensured Notts County got their League Two promotion push back on track with a comfortable 2-0 win at Newport.

A mediocre March, with just one win in six before this match, ended on a high note for the Magpies as Whitaker doubled his goal tally since arriving from Goodison Park in January.

The 21-year-old opened the scoring in the sixth minute with a confident finish into the bottom corner after being played through the middle of the Newport defence by Nick Tsaroulla.

David McGoldrick almost doubled the visitors’ lead and Tsaroulla was denied by goalkeeper Nick Townsend just before the break.

Former Notts County man Josh Martin twice went close for the hosts, but experienced striker McGoldrick teed up Whitaker for the second after 63 minutes.

The youngster beat Townsend with another sublime finish and, even though Courtney Baker-Richardson hit the bar from a corner soon afterwards, there was no way back for the hosts.

