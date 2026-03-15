Charlotte Church announces Beltane-themed retreat at wellness centre

Charlotte Church has announced a series of spring events at her wellness centre in Wales, including a Beltane-themed retreat focusing on Celtic traditions.

The Dreaming, which opened in February 2023, is an “innovative and inspiring” wellness centre in mid Wales offering retreats, as well as an “eight-chapter, land-led online course of ritual, imagination, and intimate practice”.

A video posted to the retreat’s Instagram on Wednesday 11 March features footage captured at the retreat of attendees dancing around a maypole, wandering through the woods in the Elan Valley, and sitting around a campfire.

Church said: “This spring at The Dreaming, we have got so much beautiful stuff planned.

“We’ve also got our specialist Beltane retreat, which is really focused on Celtic practices, practices of this land. Particularly for those who are really wanting to zone into the spring-like ideas of fertility and abundance and really trying to bring those things into their lives, and be and rest and play and sing and dance and be joyful.

“So we hope to see you at The Dreaming this spring. Much love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Dreaming | Wellness Retreat (@thedreamingretreat)

The Beltane retreat includes a four-night stay at Rhydoldog House, the former home of designer Laura Ashley, to “honour this Celtic tide” through fireside intention setting, mindful walks, and crafting flower crowns.

The retreat is priced on a ‘sliding scale’ starting at £800, including accommodation, meals, a curated activities programme, and access to the estate’s 47 acres and its plunge pools.

Church told broadcaster RTE in February 2026 that she is “really passionate about what [The Dreaming] do, because I believe more than ever, the world and the people of the world are in dire need of being held through some very difficult times.

“There are some very difficult transitional times for us as human beings on this earth. This is also due to the excesses, in which society is so much based around, capitalist values and ideologies, meaning there is then less around care, people, community, nature and belonging.

“We are crying out for these things, every single one of us.”

The Dreaming recently came under fire for its Work Exchange Programme, seeking volunteers to complete 30 hours of work a week in various roles on the property.

A Nation.Cymru reader wrote: “She wants volunteers to work at somewhere you pay £450-£960 a night to stay??? A good business model is one word for it, exploitation another.”

However, response to The Dreaming’s offerings has been favourable. Saga called it an “idyllic hideaway”, and Conde Nast Traveller concluded: “A retreat quite unlike any other, The Dreaming offers a glorious, restorative immersion in nature.”

On Instagram, The Dreaming’s followers were enthusiastic about the Spring offerings, with a commenter writing: “I would love to come and share some laughter yoga! We definitely need more joy in our lives. It looks like an amazing space 🙌❤️.”