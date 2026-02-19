Charlotte Church hunts for volunteers at her nature-focused wellness retreat

Amelia Jones

Applications are open to work at a retreat founded by singer and wellness advocate Charlotte Church.

Church opened ‘The Dreaming’ wellness retreat in Mid Wales in 2023. Set within the former family home of designer Laura Ashley, the retreat is said to offer an escape from the complexity of modern life and connect people back to the land, to themselves, and to their journeys.

The resort has opened applications to volunteers keen to join its team through an outreach initiative known as the ‘Work Exchange Programme.’

According to the listing on the retreat’s website: “The Dreaming team is in the process of expansion, and we’re actively seeking exceptional individuals to join us in various roles on the property or within our residence.

“We’re on the lookout for people who are prepared to be part of a greater purpose, emphasising a high standard of professionalism and a strong sense of teamwork.

“Our mission is to create a nurturing ecosystem dedicated to providing outstanding experiences for all, ensuring a safe and welcoming environment for both our guests and staff.”

Successful applicants can take part on either a short-term basis (6-11 weeks) or longer stay of 3 to 6 months.

The position is unpaid but includes meals, live-in dormitory-style accommodation, and a commitment of up to 30 hours of work per week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Dreaming | Wellness Retreat (@thedreamingretreat)

The announcement was made by Church on The Dreaming’s Instagram page.

She said: I wanted to let you know about an opportunity to join our work exchange team. So we’re looking for a number of people to come and be with us here at ‘The Dreaming’ to help to host our retreats, and you get to come and live amongst our community of amazing people here.

“For a lot of during these times, some sort of sanctuary, refuge, list of people are feeling the need to do things a little bit differently and maybe to try and live in a different sort of way.

“So if any of those threads or ideas appeal to you, we’re looking for people to join us as soon as possible, and we would love to welcome you here to come and stay with us.”

The listing says that the retreat is ‘always accepting new applicants.’

You read more about the volunteering positions here.