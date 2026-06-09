Charlotte Church joins campaign against Palestine activists’ sentencing

Amelia Jones

Welsh singer Charlotte Church has joined around 100 public figures in signing an open letter urging a judge not to apply a “terrorism connection” when sentencing four activists convicted of criminal damage at an Israeli arms manufacturer’s UK facility.

Church is among around 100 signatories, including author Sally Rooney, climate campaigner Greta Thunberg and actor Steve Coogan, who have written to Judge Jeremy Johnson ahead of the sentencing of four members of a group known as the Filton 25.

According to a report from The Guardian, Justice Johnson ruled before the first trial that the groups offences appeared to have a “terrorist connection” – even though the protest took place before Palestine Action was proscribed – but this could not be told to the jury. The finding and the restriction on telling the jury continued for the retrial.

Jurors convicted Charlotte Head, 29, Samuel Corner, 23, Leona Kamio, 30, and Fatema Rajwani, 21, of criminal damage over the 2024 break-in at the Elbit Systems UK site near Bristol.

The open letter, which was posted by Artists For Palestine UK, sees several public figures come out against this ‘terrorism connection’ and states: “To bypass the jury and sentence a group of protesters as terrorists would constitute an extremely grave miscarriage of justice, with consequences far beyond this case alone.”

Church, who has been a vocal supporter of Palestinian rights, said: “The government failed in its duty to prevent genocide in Palestine. Now the courts are lashing out at young people who acted to try and stop it, when it’s those making weapons for Israel that should be facing jail.”

The open letter also argues that the activists were prevented from explaining their motivations to the jury and claims that their actions were intended to prevent weapons from reaching Israel.

Signatories say a ‘terrorism connection’ could result in longer prison sentences and additional restrictions after release.

The four activists are due to be sentenced on Friday, with campaigners describing the case as a significant test of the limits of protest and civil liberties in the UK.

The open letter is available to read in full here.