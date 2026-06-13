Charlotte Church urges public to back Wales nature recovery efforts amid biodiversity warning

Amelia Jones

Charlotte Church is urging people to support nature recovery efforts in Wales, warning that the country’s wildlife and natural habitats are under significant pressure despite its reputation for scenic beauty.

In a public message, Church said Wales is facing serious environmental decline, pointing to disappearing wildlife, struggling rivers, and the loss of important habitats. She described the situation as “shocking,” arguing that Wales is “one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world,” despite its widely held image as a green and beautiful nation.

However, she also emphasised that there is reason for optimism. Church highlighted ongoing conservation and restoration work across Wales, including projects aimed at reviving peatlands, improving river ecosystems, and expanding native woodland. She said these efforts show that ecological recovery is still possible.

Her message stressed that environmental restoration does not have to come at the expense of rural life. She said nature recovery can exist alongside farming, rural livelihoods and sustainable food production, arguing that the key is achieving balance rather than choosing one over the other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Church (@therealcharlottechurch)

In the video, she said: “Wales, as many of you know, it’s a stunningly beautiful landscape, but our natural world is under real pressure right now. We’re seeing wildlife disappearing, rivers struggling and precious habitats being lost.

“Wales is actually one of the most nature depleted countries in the world and that’s really shocking considering how it’s so understood to be a beautiful place.

“But there is real hope. Across Wales, amazing things are happening to restore nature, bringing back healthier rivers, recovering peatlands and expanding native woodlands. And this isn’t about choosing between nature and people.

“Restoration can happen alongside farming, rural livelihoods and sustainable food production. It’s about finding the balance. And our natural world is our true national heritage, our natural wealth.

“Rewilding is about bringing back that life for future generations. So if you believe nature recovery matters for Wales, please join me and be part of the wild heart of Wales.

“Visit rewildingalliance.com.au to find out more and get involved.

“Let’s restore ourselves and our beautiful country together.”

She directed audiences to the Rewilding Alliance website for more information and ways to participate.

The appeal comes amid growing public debate in Wales over land use, biodiversity loss and climate resilience, with increasing attention on how nature restoration can be integrated into agriculture and rural development.