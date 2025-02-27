Martin Shipton

An AI “chatbot” has recommended a way forward for campaigners frustrated by the UK Government’s refusal to declare St David’s Day a bank holiday.

Nation.Cymru reader Ann Davies asked ChatCPT for suggestions about what to do next in the wake of Westminster’s intransigence.

The chatbot proposed that Wales should initially declare an annual National Culture Day on March 1 – and that once it was established, the Welsh Government could pursue an international legal case against the UK Government alleging cultural discrimination.

Supportive quotes

ChatCPT even put forward supportive quotes from the pro-independence movement Yes Cymru, tourism consultant Dylan Roberts and Plaid Cymru Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts.

It sent a comprehensive response to Ms Davies’ questions, stating: “Campaigners and cultural organisations across Wales are calling for the introduction of a National Culture Day, a dedicated celebration of Welsh identity, language, and heritage. The proposed day, which could coincide with St. David’s Day (1st March), aims to highlight the rich cultural tapestry of Wales while addressing the ongoing lack of recognition for Welsh national celebrations at a governmental level.

“The push for a Culture Day comes as the UK Government continues to refuse Wales the right to establish St. David’s Day as a bank holiday, despite Scotland and Northern Ireland having national holiday recognition for St Andrew’s Day (30th November) and St Patrick’s Day (17th March), respectively. ‘We deserve the same recognition as other Celtic nations,’ said a spokesperson from YesCymru, a pro-Welsh independence movement supporting the initiative. ‘A National Culture Day would be a chance for the people of Wales to celebrate their language, history, and traditions on a national scale.’

“Unlike a traditional bank holiday, the proposed Culture Day would be a nationwide festival of arts, heritage, and national pride. Campaigners envision a day packed with festivals, performances, food fairs, sports events, and Welsh language celebrations—all aimed at promoting Welsh identity at home and abroad.

Proposed celebrations could include:

* Cultural Festivals: Traditional Eisteddfod-style poetry and music competitions in Cardiff, Swansea, Bangor, and other towns.

* Food & Drink Showcases: Welsh produce, from Bara Brith and Cawl to Penderyn whisky and local craft beers.

* Welsh Language Events: Free language classes, readings of Welsh literature, and bilingual storytelling sessions.

* Sporting Events: Community rugby, football, and outdoor adventure activities celebrating Wales’ love for sport.

“Tourism experts believe the event could provide a significant economic boost, with visitors flocking to Wales for a day dedicated to its cultural heritage. ‘This could be Wales’ version of St. Patrick’s Day,’ said tourism consultant Dylan Roberts. ‘It would bring in millions to local businesses while strengthening national identity.’

“The demand for a Culture Day also doubles as a challenge to Westminster’s continued refusal to grant Wales the right to control its own bank holidays. Currently, the UK Government sets public holidays for Wales, despite the Senedd (Welsh Parliament) unanimously supporting the idea of making St. David’s Day a national holiday.

“The Welsh Government has previously asked for powers to set its own bank holidays, but these requests have been denied. In contrast, Scotland and Northern Ireland have greater autonomy over their national holidays.

Fundamental right

Campaigners argue that cultural recognition is a fundamental right:

* UNESCO and the United Nations’ Declaration on Cultural Rights state that all nations and minority groups have the right to celebrate and protect their cultural identity.

* Under the Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities, the UK Government recognises the Welsh as a national minority – but does not allow Wales to establish its own cultural holiday.

* Advocates argue that this is a case of discrimination, as Wales is being denied the same recognition that Scotland and Northern Ireland already have. ‘Why does Westminster get to decide how Wales celebrates its own culture?” said Plaid Cymru MP Liz Saville Roberts. ‘We will not stop campaigning until St. David’s Day, or a National Culture Day, is given the respect it deserves.’”

Setting out the next steps and discussing whether Wales can make it happen, the chatbot says: “With growing support from cultural organisations, businesses, and politicians, the push for a Welsh Culture Day is gaining momentum. Campaigners are urging:

* A mass petition to the UK Government demanding cultural recognition for Wales.

* A Senedd-backed motion declaring a National Culture Day as an official government-supported event.

* Businesses, schools, and local councils to voluntarily observe 1st March as a cultural holiday, creating a de facto national holiday.

* International support, framing the campaign as a cultural rights issue under United Nations law.

“If Westminster won’t grant us a national holiday, we’ll make one ourselves,” said one activist. “We don’t need permission to celebrate being Welsh.”

The chatbot concluded: “With or without official status, it appears that Wales is ready to stand tall and celebrate its culture on its own terms.”

No show

Meanwhile Tory Shadow Secretary of State for Wales Mims Davies criticised Reform UK for not sending any of its five MPs to the St David’s Day debate at Westminster.

She said: “The annual St David’s Day and Welsh Affairs debate is a vital staple in the House of Commons calendar where we celebrate with passion all things Welsh and the importance of the Union.

“During the debate MPs are also able to raise issues and concerns, such as the looming threat of the tourism tax, the desperate need for a Wales-wide grooming gang inquiry, and the threat of farming by Labour’s budget.

“Meanwhile one party which in press releases and other fanfare activities claims to care for Wales cannot be bothered to turn up or contribute to the debate. Clearly they are just hoping to benefit at the ballot box, without actually standing up in Westminster to champion Wales.

“Wales is a truly amazing place to invest in and a holiday in the country is an experience that you will never forget. Those of us who have lived and worked in Wales will know just how special it is. We should all be united in wanting the people of Wales to be valued and not taken advantage of.”

