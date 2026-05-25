Chemist who completed first Welsh-language PhD launches landmark conference

The first person to complete a chemistry PhD in Welsh is helping lead a new conference to “normalise” the growing use of the language in scientific study.

On 27 May at Cardiff University, Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol will host a first-of-its-kind Chemistry Conference which will bring together students, academics and chemists to discuss chemistry through the medium of Welsh.

The conference is organised by Dr Owain Beynon, who was the first person ever to complete a PhD in Chemistry through the medium of Welsh in 2023.

Dr Beynon said: “I was inspired to host this event while I was studying for my PhD when I had the amazing opportunity to present and share my research in Welsh at the Coleg Cymraeg Research Conference.

“This conference will focus specifically on research in the field of Chemistry, and will be a great opportunity to bring everyone together to discuss the latest developments and innovative research being carried out through the medium of Welsh in Wales.”

Dr Beynon, a researcher and former postgraduate student at Cardiff University, is co-organising the event with colleague Dr Heulyn Jones, a medicinal chemist.

According to Dr Jones, there is “a marked increase of the use of the Welsh language in the field of chemistry as a result of investment from the Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol.”

He said: “There are now wide opportunities to study chemistry through the medium of Welsh at undergraduate level, and the use of Welsh in academic research is also growing significantly as a result of the Coleg’s Research Scholarship Scheme.

“I use the Welsh language on a daily basis in my research, and the research itself has gained from that. Personally, I feel that using Welsh facilitates collaboration across fields and helps to communicate complex ideas clearly.

“It is a privilege to be part of this growth and to co-organise this hugely important conference with Dr Owain Beynon.”

Dr Beynon added: “Welsh is a scientific language like any other language. We hope that the conference will help normalise the use of the Welsh language in the field and lead the way for similar events in the future.”

One of the students who will be presenting their doctoral research at the conference will be Gwenno Rowlands, who is working on the development of an innovative treatment for Lysosomal Storage Disorders, namely genetic diseases.

Gwenno said: “I’m delighted to be part of the first Welsh Chemistry Conference at Cardiff University. The opportunity to study for my PhD through the medium of Welsh has been an extremely valuable experience, allowing me to combine two very important aspects of my life: my mother tongue and my passion for chemistry.

“I would like to thank the Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol and Dr Heulyn Jones for making this experience possible, and for their continued efforts to enable students like me to continue their studies through the medium of Welsh.

“I look forward to sharing this experience with other Welsh scientists, exchanging ideas, and contributing to the growth and development of the Welsh language within the scientific community.”

The conference will be held on 27 May in Welsh and a simultaneous translation service will be available. To register for the conference, visit the Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol website.