Cheryl Foster and Hanan Issa amongst nine individuals to be honoured by Bangor University

Bangor University will award honorary degrees this summer to nine individuals from the worlds of public service, literature, heritage, business, music, science, and sport for their contribution to public life.

The Graduations, a highlight of the academic year for students, their loved ones and University staff, will take place in the University’s historic Prichard-Jones Hall from Monday 7 to Friday 11 July.

Honorary Degrees will be awarded to Cheryl Foster MBE – Welsh football referee and former Wales international player, and Hanan Issa, Welsh Poet Laureate.

The other recipients of this year’s Honorary Degrees are Professor Pedr ap Llwyd PLSW, Sharon Manning MBE, Gwyn Lewis Williams, Toby Dixon, Professor David T Jones, Dr Keith Hiscock MBE, and Alison Field.

Professor Edmund Burke, Vice-Chancellor, Bangor University, said: “Graduation is a moment to come together in celebration – to recognise the hard work, dedication, and achievements of every Bangor student. It’s a time to honour not only each graduate’s unique journey to earning their degree, but also to celebrate the remarkable individuals receiving Honorary Degrees. Whether in public service, literature, music, business, sport, or science, their contributions enrich our communities and reflect the values we hold dear. The stories of our graduates and this year’s honorary recipients remind us of the power of perseverance, passion, and the potential to inspire.”

Full details of the honours awarded by Bangor University at Summer 2025 Graduation are:

Cheryl Foster MBE

Welsh football referee and former Wales international player – for contribution to Sporting Achievements Honorary Doctor of Science (Hon DSc)

A pioneering figure in Welsh sport, Cheryl Foster MBE has excelled as both a player and referee, breaking barriers in a traditionally male-dominated field. Her outstanding career began at Bangor City FC, before she went on to play for some of the UK’s most prominent clubs including Liverpool FC Women. A former Wales international with 63 caps, she has helped raise the profile of women’s football. Transitioning to refereeing, she made history as the first Welsh woman to officiate at a FIFA Women’s World Cup and and was named as the referee for the UEFA Women’s Champions League final in 2023. A passionate advocate for equality, grassroots development, and female leadership in sport, Cheryl is also a treble alumna of Bangor University (HND Sports Science 2003, BSc Sport, Health & Physical Education 2005, PGCert Physical Education 2006), exemplifying lifelong learning and dedication.

Hanan Issa

Welsh Poet Laureate – for contribution to Welsh Culture, Language, Music, and the Arts Honorary Doctor of Letters (Hon DLitt)

A Welsh-Iraqi poet, filmmaker, scriptwriter, and artist, Hanan Issa is the current Welsh Poet Laureate – the first Muslim to hold the title. Appointed following a public nomination and rigorous selection process, she champions the ancient Welsh poetic form cynghanedd and aims to broaden engagement with poetry. Her work explores themes of identity, belonging, and nature. A versatile creative, she wrote and directed The Golden Apple (2022) and contributed to Channel 4’s We Are Lady Parts. Her writing also features in notable anthologies, including Welsh (Plural): Essays on the Future of Wales and Just So You Know: Essays of Experience, which she co-edited.

Professor Pedr ap Llwyd PLSW

Former Chief Executive Officer and National Librarian of the National Library of Wales – for contribution to Welsh Culture, Language, Music, and the Arts Honorary Doctor of Letters (Hon DLitt)

Professor Pedr ap Llwyd, former Chief Executive and National Librarian of the National Library of Wales, has played a leading role in making knowledge, culture, and heritage more accessible to people across Wales. He championed major digitisation and outreach projects, helping transform the Library into an open and inclusive national resource. A Bangor University graduate (BA Welsh 1983, Dip. Archive Administration 1984, MA Archive Administration 2002), he has built strong links with the University and supported Welsh cultural research. Deeply connected to North Wales, his recent work with the National Heritage Lottery Fund shows his dedication to the region, including support for key heritage projects in Llanberis and Bethesda.

Sharon Manning MBE

Former Macmillan cancer nurse specialist – for Public Service Honorary Doctor of Science (Hon DSc)

Sharon Manning, originally from Lancashire, dedicated over 30 years to the NHS in Wales. Beginning her career as a cleaner in 1989 at Glan Clwyd Hospital, she progressed to become a Macmillan Gynaecology Oncology Specialist Nurse. Inspired to qualify as a nurse in 2000, she trained at Bangor University (BN Nursing 2004) and later pioneered the use of the Rocket Drain, a service enabling cancer patients to manage symptoms at home. Her innovation transformed palliative care and was adopted across North Wales. Sharon received a Macmillan Innovation Award and Fellowship in 2017 and retired in 2022 after years of compassionate, patient-centred care.

Gwyn Lewis Williams

Music Director – for contribution to Welsh Culture, Language, Music, and the Arts Honorary Doctor of Music (Hon DMus)

A Bangor University alumnus (MA Music 1970) and former lecturer, Gwyn Lewis Williams has enjoyed a distinguished career in the arts for over 50 years. A former professional trumpeter and BBC senior music producer, he has led major institutions including Theatr Ardudwy, Llangollen International Music Festival, and Tŷ Cerdd. As Director of Music with Cantorion Menai since 2017, he has expanded its repertoire and fostered collaborations with leading local ensembles. A passionate conductor and champion of Welsh music, he has commissioned and premiered new works, mentored young talent, and promoted Welsh composers. Recently, he conducted Edward Elgar’s The Dream of Gerontius at the University, featuring 180 singers, the Bangor University Symphony Orchestra, and international soloists. A pre-concert talk with Sir Terry Waite highlighted the work’s profound impact, reflecting Gwyn’s commitment to inspiring musical experiences in North Wales.

Toby Dixon

Founder and Managing Partner of Growth Fund 1 – for services to Business and Entrepreneurship Honorary Doctor of Business Administration (Hon DBA)

Alumnus Toby Dixon (BA Business & Marketing 2002) has built a successful career in sustainable and impactful entrepreneurship. He founded Marlin Green, a £30+ million multinational recruitment firm, serving as CEO and Chairman. Toby now invests in ventures promoting employee wellbeing and environmental innovation across sectors such as EV charging, water management, and personalised nutrition. He supports social enterprises like Syntherix, a cancer drug in clinical trials, and is an early investor in Steven Bartlett’s Flight Fund. His latest venture, Growth Fund 1, is an exclusive private equity fund supporting founder-led businesses focused on sustainable, high-growth opportunities with strong financial potential.

Professor David T Jones

Former General Manager of Clwyd Health Authority – for Regional Contribution Honorary Doctor of Medicine (Hon MD)

Professor David T Jones has a longstanding relationship with Bangor University, becoming its first Honorary Fellow in 1988. A former GP and senior health service administrator, he was instrumental in developing community hospitals and improving services for people with learning difficulties. He played a key role in the planning and consultation process for Ysbyty Glan Clwyd and was known for his strong engagement with local GPs. He served as Chief Medical Officer and later General Manager of Clwyd Health Authority. Through philanthropic donations to the University, Professor Jones has established the David T Jones Celtic Fine Art Fund and The Eleanor Henderson Pearson Prize for Midwifery, in memory of his late Mother.

Dr Keith Hiscock MBE

Marine Conservationist – for Outstanding Scholarship and Innovation Honorary Doctor of Science (Hon DSc)

Dr Keith Hiscock has been a driving force in UK marine conservation for over 50 years. His pioneering work in Marine Protected Areas, species monitoring, and underwater habitats began during his PhD (Marine Biology 1976) at Bangor University (then the University College of North Wales). A skilled diver and underwater photographer, he published over 90 scientific papers and several influential books. He led national programmes on marine biodiversity and advised government bodies, playing a key role in shaping marine policy. Awarded an MBE in 2023, Keith continues to inspire marine scientists through his research, leadership, and commitment to the UK’s marine environment.

Alison Field

President and Chair of the Royal Forestry Society – for Public Service Honorary Doctor of Science (Hon DSc)

In 2024, Alison Field became the 77th President and Chair of the Royal Forestry Society, marking a distinguished 50-year career in forestry across the public and private sectors. A trailblazer for women in the profession since graduating from Bangor (BSc Forestry 1978), she is one of the few to have reached its highest levels. Her leadership spans the Forestry Commission, National Forest, English Woodlands Forestry Ltd, and other key organisations. Known for her commitment to diversity, public service and enterprise, Alison has made a lasting impact across the UK, with notable contributions to woodland management in Wales and beyond.

